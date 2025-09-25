P.O.D. Charge Into New Territory with Beatles Cover - Noise11.com

In a curveball move that’s both respectful and audacious, P.O.D. have just released their rendition of The Beatles’ classic “Don’t Let Me Down.” The trio, frontman Sonny Sandoval, guitarist Marcos Curiel and bassist Traa Daniels, deliver a version that leans into grittier textures while maintaining the emotional core of the original.

“This is a song we’ve long held in high esteem,” says Curiel. “There’s no way we’d approach it lightly – we set out to give it our voice, our edge, but with full respect to where it came from. The Beatles laid the groundwork for so much of what defines modern rock, pop, even metal.”

The cover arrives at a particularly exciting time for the band. In May 2024, P.O.D. returned with their 11th studio album, VERITAS, released through Mascot Records.

To support it, they’ve locked in a full U.S. tour run, joining forces with Daughtry and Seether. The itinerary is packed – from Virginia Beach to Houston – spanning late 2025 and heading into mid-November. Key dates include stops at The Dome (VA Beach), MGM Music Hall at Fenway, The Midland Theatre (Kansas City) and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving, TX), among others.

In the hot seat as they hit the road, Curiel remarked, “Touring is more than performing – it’s breathing life into the songs, feeling the crowd, watching the sweat, the faces, the energy bounce back at you. We’re stoked to do it alongside Daughtry and Seether – bands that embrace both roots and evolution. Let’s jam, let’s sing, let’s rock.”

Formed in 1992 in San Diego, California, P.O.D. (short for Payable On Death) have carved out a long, winding path across genres – from rap metal and nu metal to alternative metal, reggae-inflected rock, and spiritual hard rock.

The current core lineup is Sonny Sandoval (vocals), Marcos Curiel (guitar), Traa Daniels (bass) and Wuv Bernardo (drums). Over their multi-decade arc, they’ve sold over 12 million records worldwide and earned three Grammy Award nominations.

P.O.D. first broke into mainstream view with their third studio album, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown, which went platinum in 2000. Their follow-up, Satellite (2001), became their most successful release, powered by hits like “Alive” and “Youth of the Nation,” and ultimately certified triple platinum in the U.S.

Their subsequent works have explored a broader sonic palette, mixing in reggae, melodic rock and alternative dynamics, while always retaining a spirit of energy, introspection and the occasional spiritual dimension.

Tour Dates: P.O.D. with Daughtry + Seether

Oct 1 – The Dome, Virginia Beach, VA

Oct 3 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 4 – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

Oct 5 – Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Oct 7 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Oct 8 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Oct 10 – Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, OH

Oct 11 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, MI

Oct 12 – Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

Oct 15 – Everwise Amphitheater, Indianapolis, IN

Oct 17 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

Oct 18 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

Oct 20 – Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

Oct 22 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

Oct 24 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Oct 25 – Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

Oct 31 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Nov 1 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Nov 5 – The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Nov 6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

Nov 8 – UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, PA

Nov 9 – Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, KY

Nov 11 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Nov 12 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX

Nov 14 – Charlotte Country Fair, Port Charlotte, FL

Nov 15 – FTL War Memorial, Fort Lauderdale, FL

