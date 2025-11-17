Post Malone To Headline Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show - Noise11.com

Post Malone will take centre field when the Dallas Cowboys meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, airing on 27 November 2025 at 3.30pm CST on CBS, as he headlines this year’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. The event marks the official launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, a long-running appeal that supports millions of Americans who rely on the charity during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Now in its 29th year, the Red Kettle Kickoff has become a Texas institution, a tradition shaped by the Cowboys organisation and embraced nationwide. Each performance encourages viewers to donate to The Salvation Army’s community programs, which assist families dealing with homelessness, food insecurity and sudden hardship.

For Post Malone, the performance carries deep personal meaning. Although born in Syracuse, New York, he grew up in Grapevine, Texas, where his father, Rich Post, worked for the Dallas Cowboys as assistant director of food and beverage at AT&T Stadium. The family built strong ties with the Cowboys organisation, including the Gene and Jerry Jones family, and Malone has often spoken about his childhood passion for the team.

“I’m from Texas, I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” Malone said. “It’s a real honour to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys, and help bring hope to so many people.”

His appearance reflects a full-circle moment for an artist who rose from local Texan stages to global superstardom, while still maintaining a connection to the place where his career began.

This year’s fundraising drive comes at a time of increased need. Communities across the United States continue to grapple with economic uncertainty, with vulnerable families and individuals facing rising living costs and inconsistent access to essential support. Every donation made during the Red Kettle Campaign stays within its local community, strengthening the charity’s ability to provide food assistance, shelter, disaster relief and long-term support.

The halftime show aims to boost awareness as the Christmas season approaches, encouraging viewers to contribute in any way they can.

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is one of the most successful recording artists of the modern era. He made his breakthrough in 2015 with the viral hit White Iverson, a cloud-rap crossover that led to his signing with Republic Records and the release of his debut album Stoney in 2016. The record produced Congratulations, which later achieved diamond certification, and cemented his place as a boundary-breaking artist unrestrained by genre.

His second album Beerbongs & Bentleys arrived in 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album included Rockstar and Psycho, two global hits that drove Malone’s profile to new heights. In 2019 he returned with Hollywood’s Bleeding, another chart-topping release that delivered the long-running single Circles.

Across the next several years Malone continued to evolve, shifting between pop, hip-hop, R&B and rock influences before embracing country music with the 2024 album F-1 Trillion. The album landed at number one and included collaborations with Luke Combs, Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen, including the chart-shattering I Had Some Help, which became one of the most streamed singles of the decade.

Throughout his career he has amassed more than 150 million records sold in the United States alone, becoming the artist with the most diamond-certified singles in RIAA history, and earning multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Grammy Award nominations.

Malone’s appearance at the Red Kettle Kickoff is expected to highlight both his chart-topping career and the charitable mission behind the annual event. As he prepares for upcoming global tour dates and work on new music, the Thanksgiving performance provides a timely reminder of the role major artists can play in directing attention to those who need help most.

With the Cowboys and Chiefs meeting on one of the biggest American sporting days of the year, millions will be watching. For Post Malone, it is the opportunity to give back to the community that shaped him.

