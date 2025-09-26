PRESIDENT Release Dark and Powerful Debut EP ‘King of Terrors', Set for Australian Tour with Architects - Noise11.com

Multi-million streaming phenomenon PRESIDENT have dropped their long-awaited debut EP King of Terrors – a brooding, cinematic and heavy-hitting body of work that cements their place as one of the most exciting new names in global heavy music. The release coincides with the announcement that PRESIDENT will make their Australian debut this December, joining British giants Architects on their national tour.

The six-track EP is unapologetically intense, weaving together elements of metal, electronic textures and an almost film-score-like atmosphere. Its title is drawn from a biblical reference, setting the stage for lyrical explorations of mortality, religion, fear, rage and redemption.

Tracks like In The Name of the Father and Fearless channel a relentless energy, while RAGE and Destroy Me dive deeper into raw aggression. Closing tracks Dionysus and Conclave pull listeners into a world where shadows and spirituality collide.

The band describe King of Terrors as both an act of catharsis and confrontation. “PRESIDENT began as an attempt to face the uncomfortable,” they said in a statement. “To watch others embrace that confrontation has been quietly profound. There is still work to be done – we press forward.”

Two songs from the EP, Conclave and Dionysus, have already been previewed through lyric videos, hinting at the dark visual identity PRESIDENT are building around their music.

Despite being relatively new, PRESIDENT have already amassed a global following, with streaming numbers in the millions. Their upcoming ‘Campaign Trail’ headline tour for 2026 sold out instantly, underscoring just how strong the demand for their live shows has become. Alongside the tour, PRESIDENT are also confirmed for major festivals, including next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in the UK.

But before that, Australian fans will get their first taste of PRESIDENT live when they join Architects on their three-date east coast run this December, alongside House of Protection.

Architects Australian Tour 2025 – with PRESIDENT

Thursday 11 December – Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages) Sold Out

Saturday 13 December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (All Ages)

Sunday 14 December – Riverstage, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets are on sale now via livenation.com.au.

King of Terrors – EP tracklist

In The Name of the Father

Fearless

RAGE

Destroy Me

Dionysus

Conclave

