Prince Book ‘Prince: A Sign o’ the Times’ To Be Published in September 2025 - Noise11.com

‘Prince: A Sign o’ the Times’ is a new tell-all book about Prince coming in September.

Author John McKie has studied the life of Prince drawing on more than 200 interviews with friends, ex-girlfriends, bandmates, recording engineers, bodyguards, personal assistants, wardrobe designers and hairdressers.

Family members talk of Prince’s childhood and upbringing. We learn how and when he learned to play multiple instruments, there is new insight into the making of Purple Rain and the story of why the name Prince turned to a Symbol.

‘Prince: A Sign o’ the Times’

Published 18 September 2025

By Bonnier Books

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook