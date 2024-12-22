Prince, Frankie Valli, Taj Mahal, The Clash To Receive Lifetime Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

The Grammy Awards will give Lifetime Achievement Awards to Prince, Taj Mahal, Frankie Valli, The Clash and Frankie Beverly in 2025..

This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers* who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. (*through 1972, recipients included non-performers).

According to The Grammy’s…

Frankie Beverly, a Philadelphia native, began his musical journey performing in church at a young age. As a teenager, he formed The Butlers, a music group that later evolved into Frankie Beverly’s Raw Soul. Frankie and the band’s rise to prominence began in the mid-1970s, after capturing the attention of the legendary Marvin Gaye, who invited the group to tour with him as his opening act. While on tour with Gaye, and with his encouragement, the group changed their name to Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Officially arriving on the scene in 1977, Frankie led Maze to a string of indelible hits including “Before I Let Go,” “Happy Feelin’s,” “Lady Of Magic,” and “Workin’ Together.” With Maze, Frankie and the group continued to thrive with a series of influential albums, including Joy And Pain, Live In New Orleans, We Are One, Can’t Stop The Love, and Live In Los Angeles, solidifying Frankie and the group’s legacy.

Formed in 1976 in the vanguard of British punk, The Clash — Joe Strummer^, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nick “Topper” Headon — became one of the most iconic rock bands of the era, known for their intelligent protest and stylish rebellion in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Having their first U.S. hit in 1982, they were pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now. Their recorded legacy spans five albums — three single records, The Clash, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, and Combat Rock, one double album London Calling and one triple album Sandinista! with their music confronting issues such as racism, violence, drugs, love, and police corruption. As detailed in NME, their manifesto stands firmly for anti-fascism, anti-violence, anti-racism, and creative expression. The Clash’s legacy remains immense, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their ever-expanding fan base.

Gospel vocalist, television host, and radio host Dr. Bobby Jones launched his entertainment career in 1976 on WSM-TV with the debut of “Nashville Gospel.” Building on its success, he became the host and executive producer of “Bobby Jones Gospel,” which premiered on Black Entertainment Television in 1980 and became the longest-running original series in cable television history. Jones graduated from Tennessee State University and received his Bachelor of Science. He received his Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. Jones was appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2006. As a musician, he has toured with the musical group New Life, and the Nashville Super Choir, and built a discography spanning 14 releases, among other achievements. He’s received over 1,500 awards, including a GRAMMY for Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group for “I’m So Glad I’m Standing Here Today.”

In a career spanning six decades, four-time GRAMMY winner Taj Mahal has helped popularize and reshape the scope of the blues and personify the concept of “World Music,” years before the phrase existed. He has explored and incorporated countless musical styles into his astonishing body of work, and he has collaborated with a vast range of musicians, including the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Angélique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, and others. With his group, the Rising Sons — one of the first interracial bands —he opened for Otis Redding and The Temptations and mingled with giants like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. He began his solo career with such pioneering projects as Taj Mahal, The Natch’l Blues and the expansive double album Giant Step/De Old Folks at Home. Taj has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over his 40-year career, iconic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Prince^ sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking among the best-selling musicians of all time. With the release of 39 albums, and thousands of unreleased songs in his infamous Vault, spanning funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop, his work received widespread critical praise. Prince was honored with seven GRAMMYs throughout his illustrious career — and three of his albums, 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times — were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. A champion for artists’ rights worldwide, Prince was a mentor, a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition, and a philanthropist, giving privately to countless organizations, musicians, charities, and causes. Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.

Roxanne Shante is a trailblazer in hip-hop and one of the first nationally-recognized female rappers. At 14 years of age, she released her debut single, “Roxanne’s Revenge,” which was certified Platinum in 2022. The track, a response record to UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne,” sparked The Roxanne Wars, inspiring over 86 response songs. She became the first female rapper to achieve platinum singles and gold albums, solidifying her pioneering role in hip-hop. Shante also helped launch the careers of hip-hop icons, including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, and Nas. She currently hosts the radio show “Have A Nice Day” on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM, which reaches seven million listeners daily. Her unique voice has also led to voice-over work in video games and animated films. In 2023, Shante was honored with the NAACP Legacy Award, celebrating her contributions to hip-hop and beyond.

Frankie Valli’s career with the Four Seasons, along with his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry” and “Walk Like A Man,” Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records worldwide. His long-lasting career inspired the overwhelming success of the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” — the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history—which chronicles his journey and features his greatest hits with the Four Seasons. In 2015, his mega-hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, a testament to the enduring legacy of his music. His most recent album, A Touch of Jazz, was released in 2021 and marked his first-ever foray into jazz. Valli continues to captivate audiences worldwide as his performances resonate across generations and borders.

The previous recipients of the Lifetime Grammy Award are:

Roy Acuff

Awarded: 1987

Marian Anderson

Awarded: 1991

Eddy Arnold

Awarded: 2005

Gene Autry

Awarded: 2009

The Band

Awarded: 2008

The Beatles

Awarded: 2014

Tony Bennett

Awarded: 2001

Chuck Berry

Awarded: 1984

Art Blakey

Awarded: 2005

Booker T. & The MG’s

Awarded: 2007

James Brown

Awarded: 1992

Shirley Caesar

Awarded: 2017

Glen Campbell

Awarded: 2012

Enrico Caruso

Awarded: 1987

Chicago

Awarded: 2020

Clifton Chenier

Awarded: 2014

George Clinton & Parliament – Funkadelic

Awarded: 2019

Nat “King” Cole

Awarded: 1990

Perry Como

Awarded: 2002

Bing Crosby

Awarded: 1963

Miles Davis

Awarded: 1990

Neil Diamond

Awarded: 2018

Bob Dylan

Awarded: 1991

David “Honeyboy” Edwards

Awarded: 2010

Everly Brothers

Awarded: 1997

Four Tops

Awarded: 2009

Judy Garland

Awarded: 1997

Benny Goodman

Awarded: 1986

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

Awarded: 2021

Al Green

Awarded: 2002

Charlie Haden

Awarded: 2013

Herbie Hancock

Awarded: 2016

Donny Hathaway

Awarded: 2019

Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart

Awarded: 2023

Woody Herman

Awarded: 1987

John Lee Hooker

Awarded: 2000

Marilyn Horne

Awarded: 2021

Julio Iglesias

Awarded: 2019

Michael Jackson

Awarded: 2010

Jefferson Airplane

Awarded: 2016

Flaco Jiménez

Awarded: 2015

George Jones

Awarded: 2012

Louis Jordan

Awarded: 2018

Carole King

Awarded: 2013

Kraftwerk

Awarded: 2014

Brenda Lee

Awarded: 2009

Jerry Lee Lewis

Awarded: 2005

Loretta Lynn

Awarded: 2010

Bob Marley

Awarded: 2001

Curtis Mayfield

Awarded: 1995

Memphis Horns, The

Awarded: 2012

Mitch Miller

Awarded: 2000

Joni Mitchell

Awarded: 2002

Sam & Dave

Awarded: 2019

Jessye Norman

Awarded: 2006

Patti Page

Awarded: 2013

Tom Paxton

Awarded: 2009

Oscar Peterson

Awarded: 1997

André Previn

Awarded: 2010

John Prine

Awarded: 2020

Tito Puente

Awarded: 2003

Bonnie Raitt

Awarded: 2021

Max Roach

Awarded: 2008

Jimmie Rodgers

Awarded: 2017

Sonny Rollins

Awarded: 2004

Artur Rubinstein

Awarded: 1994

Gil Scott-Heron

Awarded: 2012

Andrés Segovia

Awarded: 1986

Artie Shaw

Awarded: 2004

Simon And Garfunkel

Awarded: 2003

Slick Rick “The Ruler”

Awarded: 2023

Staple Singers

Awarded: 2005

Igor Stravinsky

Awarded: 1987

The Supremes

Awarded: 2023

Clark Terry

Awarded: 2010

Mel Tormé

Awarded: 1999

Sarah Vaughan

Awarded: 1989

Dionne Warwick

Awarded: 2019

Weavers, The

Awarded: 2006

Hank Williams

Awarded: 1987

Tammy Wynnette

Awarded: 2024

Allman Brothers Band, The

Awarded: 2012

Julie Andrews

Awarded: 2011

Fred Astaire

Awarded: 1989

Burt Bacharach

Awarded: 2008

Count Basie

Awarded: 2002

Bee Gees

Awarded: 2015

Irving Berlin

Awarded: 1968

Black Sabbath

Awarded: 2019

Bobby “Blue” Bland

Awarded: 1997

Pierre Boulez

Awarded: 2015

Ruth Brown

Awarded: 2016

Maria Callas

Awarded: 2007

Carter Family

Awarded: 2005

Pablo Casals

Awarded: 1989

Ray Charles

Awarded: 1987

Van Cliburn

Awarded: 2004

Rosemary Clooney

Awarded: 2002

Ornette Coleman

Awarded: 2007

Sam Cooke

Awarded: 1999

Celia Cruz

Awarded: 2016

Sammy Davis Jr.

Awarded: 2001

Bo Diddley

Awarded: 1998

Earth, Wind & Fire

Awarded: 2016

Duke Ellington

Awarded: 1966

Ella Fitzgerald

Awarded: 1967

Aretha Franklin

Awarded: 1994

Marvin Gaye

Awarded: 1996

Glenn Gould

Awarded: 2013

Stephane Grappelli

Awarded: 1997

Woody Guthrie

Awarded: 2000

Merle Haggard

Awarded: 2006

Emmylou Harris

Awarded: 2018

Isaac Hayes

Awarded: 2020

Jascha Heifetz

Awarded: 1989

Billie Holiday

Awarded: 1987

Lightnin’ Hopkins

Awarded: 2013

Vladimir Horowitz

Awarded: 1990

The Isley Brothers

Awarded: 2014

Ahmad Jamal

Awarded: 2017

Jelly Roll Morton

Awarded: 2005

Antonio Carlos Jobim

Awarded: 2012

Hank Jones

Awarded: 2009

Juilliard String Quartet

Awarded: 2011

Kingston Trio

Awarded: 2011

Kris Kristofferson

Awarded: 2014

Peggy Lee

Awarded: 1995

Little Richard

Awarded: 1993

Henry Mancini

Awarded: 1995

Dean Martin

Awarded: 2009

Paul McCartney

Awarded: 1990

The Meters

Awarded: 2018

Mills Brothers

Awarded: 1998

Thelonious Monk

Awarded: 1993

Willie Nelson

Awarded: 2000

N.W.A.

Awarded: 2024

Charlie Parker

Awarded: 1984

Pinetop Perkins

Awarded: 2005

Maud Powell

Awarded: 2014

Leontyne Price

Awarded: 1989

Richard Pryor

Awarded: 2006

Queen

Awarded: 2018

Ramones

Awarded: 2011

Paul Robeson

Awarded: 1998

Nile Rodgers

Awarded: 2023

Linda Ronstadt

Awarded: 2016

Run DMC

Awarded: 2016

Earl Scruggs

Awarded: 2008

Selena

Awarded: 2021

George Beverly Shea

Awarded: 2011

Nina Simone

Awarded: 2017

Bessie Smith

Awarded: 1989

Isaac Stern

Awarded: 1987

Barbra Streisand

Awarded: 1995

Talking Heads

Awarded: 2021

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Awarded: 2020

Arturo Toscanini

Awarded: 1987

Velvet Underground

Awarded: 2017

Muddy Waters

Awarded: 1992

Kitty Wells

Awarded: 1991

Bob Wills

Awarded: 2007

Frank Zappa

Awarded: 1997

Laurie Anderson

Awarded: 2024

Louis Armstrong

Awarded: 1972

Chet Atkins

Awarded: 1993

Joan Baez

Awarded: 2007

Beach Boys

Awarded: 2001

Harry Belafonte

Awarded: 2000

Leonard Bernstein

Awarded: 1985

Hal Blaine

Awarded: 2018

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Awarded: 2009

David Bowie

Awarded: 2006

Dave Brubeck

Awarded: 1996

Cab Calloway

Awarded: 2008

Benny Carter

Awarded: 1987

Johnny Cash

Awarded: 1999

The Clark Sisters

Awarded: 2024

Patsy Cline

Awarded: 1995

Leonard Cohen

Awarded: 2010

John Coltrane

Awarded: 1992

Cream

Awarded: 2006

Bobby Darin

Awarded: 2010

Doris Day

Awarded: 2008

Fats Domino

Awarded: 1987

Billy Eckstine

Awarded: 2019

Bill Evans

Awarded: 1994

Roberta Flack

Awarded: 2020

Funk Brothers, The

Awarded: 2004

Dizzy Gillespie

Awarded: 1989

Morton Gould

Awarded: 2005

Grateful Dead

Awarded: 2007

Buddy Guy

Awarded: 2015

Lionel Hampton

Awarded: 2021

George Harrison

Awarded: 2015

Roy Haynes

Awarded: 2011

Jimi Hendrix

Awarded: 1992

Buddy Holly

Awarded: 1997

Lena Horne

Awarded: 1989

Iggy Pop

Awarded: 2020

Mahalia Jackson

Awarded: 1972

Etta James

Awarded: 2003

Ella Jenkins

Awarded: 2004

Robert Johnson

Awarded: 2006

Janis Joplin

Awarded: 2005

B.B. King

Awarded: 1987

Gladys Knight

Awarded: 2024

Led Zeppelin

Awarded: 2005

John Lennon

Awarded: 1991

The Louvin Brothers

Awarded: 2015

Armando Manzanero

Awarded: 2014

Johnny Mathis

Awarded: 2003

Bobby McFerrin

Awarded: 2023

Glenn Miller

Awarded: 2003

Charles Mingus

Awarded: 1997

Bill Monroe

Awarded: 1993

Nirvana

Awarded: 2023

Roy Orbison

Awarded: 1998

Dolly Parton

Awarded: 2011

Itzhak Perlman

Awarded: 2008

Elvis Presley

Awarded: 1971

Charley Pride

Awarded: 2017

Public Enemy

Awarded: 2020

Ma Rainey

Awarded: 2023

Otis Redding

Awarded: 1999

Smokey Robinson

Awarded: 1999

Rolling Stones

Awarded: 1986

Diana Ross

Awarded: 2012

Salt-n-Pepa

Awarded: 2021

Pete Seeger

Awarded: 1993

Ravi Shankar

Awarded: 2013

Wayne Shorter

Awarded: 2015

Frank Sinatra

Awarded: 1965

Georg Solti

Awarded: 1996

Sly Stone

Awarded: 2017

Donna Summer

Awarded: 2024

Art Tatum

Awarded: 1989

Doors, The

Awarded: 2007

Tina Turner

Awarded: 2018

Fats Waller

Awarded: 1993

Doc Watson

Awarded: 2004

The Who

Awarded: 2001

Stevie Wonder

Awarded: 1996

