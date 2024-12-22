 Prince, Frankie Valli, Taj Mahal, The Clash To Receive Lifetime Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Prince at Rod Laver Arena image from NPG Records noise11.com

Prince at Rod Laver Arena PHOTO CREDIT: NPG Records

Prince, Frankie Valli, Taj Mahal, The Clash To Receive Lifetime Grammy Awards

by Paul Cashmere on December 23, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The Grammy Awards will give Lifetime Achievement Awards to Prince, Taj Mahal, Frankie Valli, The Clash and Frankie Beverly in 2025..

This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers* who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. (*through 1972, recipients included non-performers).

According to The Grammy’s…

Frankie Beverly, a Philadelphia native, began his musical journey performing in church at a young age. As a teenager, he formed The Butlers, a music group that later evolved into Frankie Beverly’s Raw Soul. Frankie and the band’s rise to prominence began in the mid-1970s, after capturing the attention of the legendary Marvin Gaye, who invited the group to tour with him as his opening act. While on tour with Gaye, and with his encouragement, the group changed their name to Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Officially arriving on the scene in 1977, Frankie led Maze to a string of indelible hits including “Before I Let Go,” “Happy Feelin’s,” “Lady Of Magic,” and “Workin’ Together.” With Maze, Frankie and the group continued to thrive with a series of influential albums, including Joy And Pain, Live In New Orleans, We Are One, Can’t Stop The Love, and Live In Los Angeles, solidifying Frankie and the group’s legacy.

Formed in 1976 in the vanguard of British punk, The Clash — Joe Strummer^, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nick “Topper” Headon — became one of the most iconic rock bands of the era, known for their intelligent protest and stylish rebellion in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Having their first U.S. hit in 1982, they were pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now. Their recorded legacy spans five albums — three single records, The Clash, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, and Combat Rock, one double album London Calling and one triple album Sandinista! with their music confronting issues such as racism, violence, drugs, love, and police corruption. As detailed in NME, their manifesto stands firmly for anti-fascism, anti-violence, anti-racism, and creative expression. The Clash’s legacy remains immense, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their ever-expanding fan base.

Gospel vocalist, television host, and radio host Dr. Bobby Jones launched his entertainment career in 1976 on WSM-TV with the debut of “Nashville Gospel.” Building on its success, he became the host and executive producer of “Bobby Jones Gospel,” which premiered on Black Entertainment Television in 1980 and became the longest-running original series in cable television history. Jones graduated from Tennessee State University and received his Bachelor of Science. He received his Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. Jones was appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2006. As a musician, he has toured with the musical group New Life, and the Nashville Super Choir, and built a discography spanning 14 releases, among other achievements. He’s received over 1,500 awards, including a GRAMMY for Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group for “I’m So Glad I’m Standing Here Today.”

In a career spanning six decades, four-time GRAMMY winner Taj Mahal has helped popularize and reshape the scope of the blues and personify the concept of “World Music,” years before the phrase existed. He has explored and incorporated countless musical styles into his astonishing body of work, and he has collaborated with a vast range of musicians, including the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Angélique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, and others. With his group, the Rising Sons — one of the first interracial bands —he opened for Otis Redding and The Temptations and mingled with giants like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. He began his solo career with such pioneering projects as Taj Mahal, The Natch’l Blues and the expansive double album Giant Step/De Old Folks at Home. Taj has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over his 40-year career, iconic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Prince^ sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking among the best-selling musicians of all time. With the release of 39 albums, and thousands of unreleased songs in his infamous Vault, spanning funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop, his work received widespread critical praise. Prince was honored with seven GRAMMYs throughout his illustrious career — and three of his albums, 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times — were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. A champion for artists’ rights worldwide, Prince was a mentor, a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition, and a philanthropist, giving privately to countless organizations, musicians, charities, and causes. Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.

Roxanne Shante is a trailblazer in hip-hop and one of the first nationally-recognized female rappers. At 14 years of age, she released her debut single, “Roxanne’s Revenge,” which was certified Platinum in 2022. The track, a response record to UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne,” sparked The Roxanne Wars, inspiring over 86 response songs. She became the first female rapper to achieve platinum singles and gold albums, solidifying her pioneering role in hip-hop. Shante also helped launch the careers of hip-hop icons, including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, and Nas. She currently hosts the radio show “Have A Nice Day” on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM, which reaches seven million listeners daily. Her unique voice has also led to voice-over work in video games and animated films. In 2023, Shante was honored with the NAACP Legacy Award, celebrating her contributions to hip-hop and beyond.

Frankie Valli’s career with the Four Seasons, along with his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry” and “Walk Like A Man,” Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records worldwide. His long-lasting career inspired the overwhelming success of the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” — the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history—which chronicles his journey and features his greatest hits with the Four Seasons. In 2015, his mega-hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, a testament to the enduring legacy of his music. His most recent album, A Touch of Jazz, was released in 2021 and marked his first-ever foray into jazz. Valli continues to captivate audiences worldwide as his performances resonate across generations and borders.

The previous recipients of the Lifetime Grammy Award are:

Roy Acuff
Awarded: 1987

Marian Anderson
Awarded: 1991

Eddy Arnold
Awarded: 2005

Gene Autry
Awarded: 2009

The Band
Awarded: 2008

The Beatles
Awarded: 2014

Tony Bennett
Awarded: 2001

Chuck Berry
Awarded: 1984

Art Blakey
Awarded: 2005

Booker T. & The MG’s
Awarded: 2007

James Brown
Awarded: 1992

Shirley Caesar
Awarded: 2017

Glen Campbell
Awarded: 2012

Enrico Caruso
Awarded: 1987

Chicago
Awarded: 2020

Clifton Chenier
Awarded: 2014

George Clinton & Parliament – Funkadelic
Awarded: 2019

Nat “King” Cole
Awarded: 1990

Perry Como
Awarded: 2002

Bing Crosby
Awarded: 1963

Miles Davis
Awarded: 1990

Neil Diamond
Awarded: 2018

Bob Dylan
Awarded: 1991

David “Honeyboy” Edwards
Awarded: 2010

Everly Brothers
Awarded: 1997

Four Tops
Awarded: 2009

Judy Garland
Awarded: 1997

Benny Goodman
Awarded: 1986

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Awarded: 2021

Al Green
Awarded: 2002

Charlie Haden
Awarded: 2013

Herbie Hancock
Awarded: 2016

Donny Hathaway
Awarded: 2019

Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart
Awarded: 2023

Woody Herman
Awarded: 1987

John Lee Hooker
Awarded: 2000

Marilyn Horne
Awarded: 2021

Julio Iglesias
Awarded: 2019

Michael Jackson
Awarded: 2010

Jefferson Airplane
Awarded: 2016

Flaco Jiménez
Awarded: 2015

George Jones
Awarded: 2012

Louis Jordan
Awarded: 2018

Carole King
Awarded: 2013

Kraftwerk
Awarded: 2014

Brenda Lee
Awarded: 2009

Jerry Lee Lewis
Awarded: 2005

Loretta Lynn
Awarded: 2010

Bob Marley
Awarded: 2001

Curtis Mayfield
Awarded: 1995

Memphis Horns, The
Awarded: 2012

Mitch Miller
Awarded: 2000

Joni Mitchell
Awarded: 2002

Sam & Dave
Awarded: 2019

Jessye Norman
Awarded: 2006

Patti Page
Awarded: 2013

Tom Paxton
Awarded: 2009

Oscar Peterson
Awarded: 1997

André Previn
Awarded: 2010

John Prine
Awarded: 2020

Tito Puente
Awarded: 2003

Bonnie Raitt
Awarded: 2021

Max Roach
Awarded: 2008

Jimmie Rodgers
Awarded: 2017

Sonny Rollins
Awarded: 2004

Artur Rubinstein
Awarded: 1994

Gil Scott-Heron
Awarded: 2012

Andrés Segovia
Awarded: 1986

Artie Shaw
Awarded: 2004

Simon And Garfunkel
Awarded: 2003

Slick Rick “The Ruler”
Awarded: 2023

Staple Singers
Awarded: 2005

Igor Stravinsky
Awarded: 1987

The Supremes
Awarded: 2023

Clark Terry
Awarded: 2010

Mel Tormé
Awarded: 1999

Sarah Vaughan
Awarded: 1989

Dionne Warwick
Awarded: 2019

Weavers, The
Awarded: 2006

Hank Williams
Awarded: 1987

Tammy Wynnette
Awarded: 2024

Allman Brothers Band, The
Awarded: 2012

Julie Andrews
Awarded: 2011

Fred Astaire
Awarded: 1989

Burt Bacharach
Awarded: 2008

Count Basie
Awarded: 2002

Bee Gees
Awarded: 2015

Irving Berlin
Awarded: 1968

Black Sabbath
Awarded: 2019

Bobby “Blue” Bland
Awarded: 1997

Pierre Boulez
Awarded: 2015

Ruth Brown
Awarded: 2016

Maria Callas
Awarded: 2007

Carter Family
Awarded: 2005

Pablo Casals
Awarded: 1989

Ray Charles
Awarded: 1987

Van Cliburn
Awarded: 2004

Rosemary Clooney
Awarded: 2002

Ornette Coleman
Awarded: 2007

Sam Cooke
Awarded: 1999

Celia Cruz
Awarded: 2016

Sammy Davis Jr.
Awarded: 2001

Bo Diddley
Awarded: 1998

Earth, Wind & Fire
Awarded: 2016

Duke Ellington
Awarded: 1966

Ella Fitzgerald
Awarded: 1967

Aretha Franklin
Awarded: 1994

Marvin Gaye
Awarded: 1996

Glenn Gould
Awarded: 2013

Stephane Grappelli
Awarded: 1997

Woody Guthrie
Awarded: 2000

Merle Haggard
Awarded: 2006

Emmylou Harris
Awarded: 2018

Isaac Hayes
Awarded: 2020

Jascha Heifetz
Awarded: 1989

Billie Holiday
Awarded: 1987

Lightnin’ Hopkins
Awarded: 2013

Vladimir Horowitz
Awarded: 1990

The Isley Brothers
Awarded: 2014

Ahmad Jamal
Awarded: 2017

Jelly Roll Morton
Awarded: 2005

Antonio Carlos Jobim
Awarded: 2012

Hank Jones
Awarded: 2009

Juilliard String Quartet
Awarded: 2011

Kingston Trio
Awarded: 2011

Kris Kristofferson
Awarded: 2014

Peggy Lee
Awarded: 1995

Little Richard
Awarded: 1993

Henry Mancini
Awarded: 1995

Dean Martin
Awarded: 2009

Paul McCartney
Awarded: 1990

The Meters
Awarded: 2018

Mills Brothers
Awarded: 1998

Thelonious Monk
Awarded: 1993

Willie Nelson
Awarded: 2000

N.W.A.
Awarded: 2024

Charlie Parker
Awarded: 1984

Pinetop Perkins
Awarded: 2005

Maud Powell
Awarded: 2014

Leontyne Price
Awarded: 1989

Richard Pryor
Awarded: 2006

Queen
Awarded: 2018

Ramones
Awarded: 2011

Paul Robeson
Awarded: 1998

Nile Rodgers
Awarded: 2023

Linda Ronstadt
Awarded: 2016

Run DMC
Awarded: 2016

Earl Scruggs
Awarded: 2008

Selena
Awarded: 2021

George Beverly Shea
Awarded: 2011

Nina Simone
Awarded: 2017

Bessie Smith
Awarded: 1989

Isaac Stern
Awarded: 1987

Barbra Streisand
Awarded: 1995

Talking Heads
Awarded: 2021

Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Awarded: 2020

Arturo Toscanini
Awarded: 1987

Velvet Underground
Awarded: 2017

Muddy Waters
Awarded: 1992

Kitty Wells
Awarded: 1991

Bob Wills
Awarded: 2007

Frank Zappa
Awarded: 1997

Laurie Anderson
Awarded: 2024

Louis Armstrong
Awarded: 1972

Chet Atkins
Awarded: 1993

Joan Baez
Awarded: 2007

Beach Boys
Awarded: 2001

Harry Belafonte
Awarded: 2000

Leonard Bernstein
Awarded: 1985

Hal Blaine
Awarded: 2018

Blind Boys Of Alabama
Awarded: 2009

David Bowie
Awarded: 2006

Dave Brubeck
Awarded: 1996

Cab Calloway
Awarded: 2008

Benny Carter
Awarded: 1987

Johnny Cash
Awarded: 1999

The Clark Sisters
Awarded: 2024

Patsy Cline
Awarded: 1995

Leonard Cohen
Awarded: 2010

John Coltrane
Awarded: 1992

Cream
Awarded: 2006

Bobby Darin
Awarded: 2010

Doris Day
Awarded: 2008

Fats Domino
Awarded: 1987

Billy Eckstine
Awarded: 2019

Bill Evans
Awarded: 1994

Roberta Flack
Awarded: 2020

Funk Brothers, The
Awarded: 2004

Dizzy Gillespie
Awarded: 1989

Morton Gould
Awarded: 2005

Grateful Dead
Awarded: 2007

Buddy Guy
Awarded: 2015

Lionel Hampton
Awarded: 2021

George Harrison
Awarded: 2015

Roy Haynes
Awarded: 2011

Jimi Hendrix
Awarded: 1992

Buddy Holly
Awarded: 1997

Lena Horne
Awarded: 1989

Iggy Pop
Awarded: 2020

Mahalia Jackson
Awarded: 1972

Etta James
Awarded: 2003

Ella Jenkins
Awarded: 2004

Robert Johnson
Awarded: 2006

Janis Joplin
Awarded: 2005

B.B. King
Awarded: 1987

Gladys Knight
Awarded: 2024

Led Zeppelin
Awarded: 2005

John Lennon
Awarded: 1991

The Louvin Brothers
Awarded: 2015

Armando Manzanero
Awarded: 2014

Johnny Mathis
Awarded: 2003

Bobby McFerrin
Awarded: 2023

Glenn Miller
Awarded: 2003

Charles Mingus
Awarded: 1997

Bill Monroe
Awarded: 1993

Nirvana
Awarded: 2023

Roy Orbison
Awarded: 1998

Dolly Parton
Awarded: 2011

Itzhak Perlman
Awarded: 2008

Elvis Presley
Awarded: 1971

Charley Pride
Awarded: 2017

Public Enemy
Awarded: 2020

Ma Rainey
Awarded: 2023

Otis Redding
Awarded: 1999

Smokey Robinson
Awarded: 1999

Rolling Stones
Awarded: 1986

Diana Ross
Awarded: 2012

Salt-n-Pepa
Awarded: 2021

Pete Seeger
Awarded: 1993

Ravi Shankar
Awarded: 2013

Wayne Shorter
Awarded: 2015

Frank Sinatra
Awarded: 1965

Georg Solti
Awarded: 1996

Sly Stone
Awarded: 2017

Donna Summer
Awarded: 2024

Art Tatum
Awarded: 1989

Doors, The
Awarded: 2007

Tina Turner
Awarded: 2018

Fats Waller
Awarded: 1993

Doc Watson
Awarded: 2004

The Who
Awarded: 2001

Stevie Wonder
Awarded: 1996

