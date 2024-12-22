Prince, Frankie Valli, Taj Mahal, The Clash To Receive Lifetime Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

The Grammy Awards will give Lifetime Achievement Awards to Prince, Taj Mahal, Frankie Valli, The Clash and Frankie Beverly in 2025..
This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers* who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. (*through 1972, recipients included non-performers).
According to The Grammy’s…
Frankie Beverly, a Philadelphia native, began his musical journey performing in church at a young age. As a teenager, he formed The Butlers, a music group that later evolved into Frankie Beverly’s Raw Soul. Frankie and the band’s rise to prominence began in the mid-1970s, after capturing the attention of the legendary Marvin Gaye, who invited the group to tour with him as his opening act. While on tour with Gaye, and with his encouragement, the group changed their name to Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Officially arriving on the scene in 1977, Frankie led Maze to a string of indelible hits including “Before I Let Go,” “Happy Feelin’s,” “Lady Of Magic,” and “Workin’ Together.” With Maze, Frankie and the group continued to thrive with a series of influential albums, including Joy And Pain, Live In New Orleans, We Are One, Can’t Stop The Love, and Live In Los Angeles, solidifying Frankie and the group’s legacy.
Formed in 1976 in the vanguard of British punk, The Clash — Joe Strummer^, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nick “Topper” Headon — became one of the most iconic rock bands of the era, known for their intelligent protest and stylish rebellion in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Having their first U.S. hit in 1982, they were pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now. Their recorded legacy spans five albums — three single records, The Clash, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, and Combat Rock, one double album London Calling and one triple album Sandinista! with their music confronting issues such as racism, violence, drugs, love, and police corruption. As detailed in NME, their manifesto stands firmly for anti-fascism, anti-violence, anti-racism, and creative expression. The Clash’s legacy remains immense, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their ever-expanding fan base.
Gospel vocalist, television host, and radio host Dr. Bobby Jones launched his entertainment career in 1976 on WSM-TV with the debut of “Nashville Gospel.” Building on its success, he became the host and executive producer of “Bobby Jones Gospel,” which premiered on Black Entertainment Television in 1980 and became the longest-running original series in cable television history. Jones graduated from Tennessee State University and received his Bachelor of Science. He received his Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. Jones was appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2006. As a musician, he has toured with the musical group New Life, and the Nashville Super Choir, and built a discography spanning 14 releases, among other achievements. He’s received over 1,500 awards, including a GRAMMY for Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group for “I’m So Glad I’m Standing Here Today.”
In a career spanning six decades, four-time GRAMMY winner Taj Mahal has helped popularize and reshape the scope of the blues and personify the concept of “World Music,” years before the phrase existed. He has explored and incorporated countless musical styles into his astonishing body of work, and he has collaborated with a vast range of musicians, including the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Angélique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, and others. With his group, the Rising Sons — one of the first interracial bands —he opened for Otis Redding and The Temptations and mingled with giants like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. He began his solo career with such pioneering projects as Taj Mahal, The Natch’l Blues and the expansive double album Giant Step/De Old Folks at Home. Taj has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Over his 40-year career, iconic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Prince^ sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking among the best-selling musicians of all time. With the release of 39 albums, and thousands of unreleased songs in his infamous Vault, spanning funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop, his work received widespread critical praise. Prince was honored with seven GRAMMYs throughout his illustrious career — and three of his albums, 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times — were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. A champion for artists’ rights worldwide, Prince was a mentor, a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition, and a philanthropist, giving privately to countless organizations, musicians, charities, and causes. Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.
Roxanne Shante is a trailblazer in hip-hop and one of the first nationally-recognized female rappers. At 14 years of age, she released her debut single, “Roxanne’s Revenge,” which was certified Platinum in 2022. The track, a response record to UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne,” sparked The Roxanne Wars, inspiring over 86 response songs. She became the first female rapper to achieve platinum singles and gold albums, solidifying her pioneering role in hip-hop. Shante also helped launch the careers of hip-hop icons, including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, and Nas. She currently hosts the radio show “Have A Nice Day” on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM, which reaches seven million listeners daily. Her unique voice has also led to voice-over work in video games and animated films. In 2023, Shante was honored with the NAACP Legacy Award, celebrating her contributions to hip-hop and beyond.
Frankie Valli’s career with the Four Seasons, along with his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry” and “Walk Like A Man,” Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records worldwide. His long-lasting career inspired the overwhelming success of the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” — the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history—which chronicles his journey and features his greatest hits with the Four Seasons. In 2015, his mega-hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, a testament to the enduring legacy of his music. His most recent album, A Touch of Jazz, was released in 2021 and marked his first-ever foray into jazz. Valli continues to captivate audiences worldwide as his performances resonate across generations and borders.
The previous recipients of the Lifetime Grammy Award are:
Roy Acuff
Awarded: 1987
Marian Anderson
Awarded: 1991
Eddy Arnold
Awarded: 2005
Gene Autry
Awarded: 2009
The Band
Awarded: 2008
The Beatles
Awarded: 2014
Tony Bennett
Awarded: 2001
Chuck Berry
Awarded: 1984
Art Blakey
Awarded: 2005
Booker T. & The MG’s
Awarded: 2007
James Brown
Awarded: 1992
Shirley Caesar
Awarded: 2017
Glen Campbell
Awarded: 2012
Enrico Caruso
Awarded: 1987
Chicago
Awarded: 2020
Clifton Chenier
Awarded: 2014
George Clinton & Parliament – Funkadelic
Awarded: 2019
Nat “King” Cole
Awarded: 1990
Perry Como
Awarded: 2002
Bing Crosby
Awarded: 1963
Miles Davis
Awarded: 1990
Neil Diamond
Awarded: 2018
Bob Dylan
Awarded: 1991
David “Honeyboy” Edwards
Awarded: 2010
Everly Brothers
Awarded: 1997
Four Tops
Awarded: 2009
Judy Garland
Awarded: 1997
Benny Goodman
Awarded: 1986
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Awarded: 2021
Al Green
Awarded: 2002
Charlie Haden
Awarded: 2013
Herbie Hancock
Awarded: 2016
Donny Hathaway
Awarded: 2019
Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart
Awarded: 2023
Woody Herman
Awarded: 1987
John Lee Hooker
Awarded: 2000
Marilyn Horne
Awarded: 2021
Julio Iglesias
Awarded: 2019
Michael Jackson
Awarded: 2010
Jefferson Airplane
Awarded: 2016
Flaco Jiménez
Awarded: 2015
George Jones
Awarded: 2012
Louis Jordan
Awarded: 2018
Carole King
Awarded: 2013
Kraftwerk
Awarded: 2014
Brenda Lee
Awarded: 2009
Jerry Lee Lewis
Awarded: 2005
Loretta Lynn
Awarded: 2010
Bob Marley
Awarded: 2001
Curtis Mayfield
Awarded: 1995
Memphis Horns, The
Awarded: 2012
Mitch Miller
Awarded: 2000
Joni Mitchell
Awarded: 2002
Sam & Dave
Awarded: 2019
Jessye Norman
Awarded: 2006
Patti Page
Awarded: 2013
Tom Paxton
Awarded: 2009
Oscar Peterson
Awarded: 1997
André Previn
Awarded: 2010
John Prine
Awarded: 2020
Tito Puente
Awarded: 2003
Bonnie Raitt
Awarded: 2021
Max Roach
Awarded: 2008
Jimmie Rodgers
Awarded: 2017
Sonny Rollins
Awarded: 2004
Artur Rubinstein
Awarded: 1994
Gil Scott-Heron
Awarded: 2012
Andrés Segovia
Awarded: 1986
Artie Shaw
Awarded: 2004
Simon And Garfunkel
Awarded: 2003
Slick Rick “The Ruler”
Awarded: 2023
Staple Singers
Awarded: 2005
Igor Stravinsky
Awarded: 1987
The Supremes
Awarded: 2023
Clark Terry
Awarded: 2010
Mel Tormé
Awarded: 1999
Sarah Vaughan
Awarded: 1989
Dionne Warwick
Awarded: 2019
Weavers, The
Awarded: 2006
Hank Williams
Awarded: 1987
Tammy Wynnette
Awarded: 2024
Allman Brothers Band, The
Awarded: 2012
Julie Andrews
Awarded: 2011
Fred Astaire
Awarded: 1989
Burt Bacharach
Awarded: 2008
Count Basie
Awarded: 2002
Bee Gees
Awarded: 2015
Irving Berlin
Awarded: 1968
Black Sabbath
Awarded: 2019
Bobby “Blue” Bland
Awarded: 1997
Pierre Boulez
Awarded: 2015
Ruth Brown
Awarded: 2016
Maria Callas
Awarded: 2007
Carter Family
Awarded: 2005
Pablo Casals
Awarded: 1989
Ray Charles
Awarded: 1987
Van Cliburn
Awarded: 2004
Rosemary Clooney
Awarded: 2002
Ornette Coleman
Awarded: 2007
Sam Cooke
Awarded: 1999
Celia Cruz
Awarded: 2016
Sammy Davis Jr.
Awarded: 2001
Bo Diddley
Awarded: 1998
Earth, Wind & Fire
Awarded: 2016
Duke Ellington
Awarded: 1966
Ella Fitzgerald
Awarded: 1967
Aretha Franklin
Awarded: 1994
Marvin Gaye
Awarded: 1996
Glenn Gould
Awarded: 2013
Stephane Grappelli
Awarded: 1997
Woody Guthrie
Awarded: 2000
Merle Haggard
Awarded: 2006
Emmylou Harris
Awarded: 2018
Isaac Hayes
Awarded: 2020
Jascha Heifetz
Awarded: 1989
Billie Holiday
Awarded: 1987
Lightnin’ Hopkins
Awarded: 2013
Vladimir Horowitz
Awarded: 1990
The Isley Brothers
Awarded: 2014
Ahmad Jamal
Awarded: 2017
Jelly Roll Morton
Awarded: 2005
Antonio Carlos Jobim
Awarded: 2012
Hank Jones
Awarded: 2009
Juilliard String Quartet
Awarded: 2011
Kingston Trio
Awarded: 2011
Kris Kristofferson
Awarded: 2014
Peggy Lee
Awarded: 1995
Little Richard
Awarded: 1993
Henry Mancini
Awarded: 1995
Dean Martin
Awarded: 2009
Paul McCartney
Awarded: 1990
The Meters
Awarded: 2018
Mills Brothers
Awarded: 1998
Thelonious Monk
Awarded: 1993
Willie Nelson
Awarded: 2000
N.W.A.
Awarded: 2024
Charlie Parker
Awarded: 1984
Pinetop Perkins
Awarded: 2005
Maud Powell
Awarded: 2014
Leontyne Price
Awarded: 1989
Richard Pryor
Awarded: 2006
Queen
Awarded: 2018
Ramones
Awarded: 2011
Paul Robeson
Awarded: 1998
Nile Rodgers
Awarded: 2023
Linda Ronstadt
Awarded: 2016
Run DMC
Awarded: 2016
Earl Scruggs
Awarded: 2008
Selena
Awarded: 2021
George Beverly Shea
Awarded: 2011
Nina Simone
Awarded: 2017
Bessie Smith
Awarded: 1989
Isaac Stern
Awarded: 1987
Barbra Streisand
Awarded: 1995
Talking Heads
Awarded: 2021
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Awarded: 2020
Arturo Toscanini
Awarded: 1987
Velvet Underground
Awarded: 2017
Muddy Waters
Awarded: 1992
Kitty Wells
Awarded: 1991
Bob Wills
Awarded: 2007
Frank Zappa
Awarded: 1997
Laurie Anderson
Awarded: 2024
Louis Armstrong
Awarded: 1972
Chet Atkins
Awarded: 1993
Joan Baez
Awarded: 2007
Beach Boys
Awarded: 2001
Harry Belafonte
Awarded: 2000
Leonard Bernstein
Awarded: 1985
Hal Blaine
Awarded: 2018
Blind Boys Of Alabama
Awarded: 2009
David Bowie
Awarded: 2006
Dave Brubeck
Awarded: 1996
Cab Calloway
Awarded: 2008
Benny Carter
Awarded: 1987
Johnny Cash
Awarded: 1999
The Clark Sisters
Awarded: 2024
Patsy Cline
Awarded: 1995
Leonard Cohen
Awarded: 2010
John Coltrane
Awarded: 1992
Cream
Awarded: 2006
Bobby Darin
Awarded: 2010
Doris Day
Awarded: 2008
Fats Domino
Awarded: 1987
Billy Eckstine
Awarded: 2019
Bill Evans
Awarded: 1994
Roberta Flack
Awarded: 2020
Funk Brothers, The
Awarded: 2004
Dizzy Gillespie
Awarded: 1989
Morton Gould
Awarded: 2005
Grateful Dead
Awarded: 2007
Buddy Guy
Awarded: 2015
Lionel Hampton
Awarded: 2021
George Harrison
Awarded: 2015
Roy Haynes
Awarded: 2011
Jimi Hendrix
Awarded: 1992
Buddy Holly
Awarded: 1997
Lena Horne
Awarded: 1989
Iggy Pop
Awarded: 2020
Mahalia Jackson
Awarded: 1972
Etta James
Awarded: 2003
Ella Jenkins
Awarded: 2004
Robert Johnson
Awarded: 2006
Janis Joplin
Awarded: 2005
B.B. King
Awarded: 1987
Gladys Knight
Awarded: 2024
Led Zeppelin
Awarded: 2005
John Lennon
Awarded: 1991
The Louvin Brothers
Awarded: 2015
Armando Manzanero
Awarded: 2014
Johnny Mathis
Awarded: 2003
Bobby McFerrin
Awarded: 2023
Glenn Miller
Awarded: 2003
Charles Mingus
Awarded: 1997
Bill Monroe
Awarded: 1993
Nirvana
Awarded: 2023
Roy Orbison
Awarded: 1998
Dolly Parton
Awarded: 2011
Itzhak Perlman
Awarded: 2008
Elvis Presley
Awarded: 1971
Charley Pride
Awarded: 2017
Public Enemy
Awarded: 2020
Ma Rainey
Awarded: 2023
Otis Redding
Awarded: 1999
Smokey Robinson
Awarded: 1999
Rolling Stones
Awarded: 1986
Diana Ross
Awarded: 2012
Salt-n-Pepa
Awarded: 2021
Pete Seeger
Awarded: 1993
Ravi Shankar
Awarded: 2013
Wayne Shorter
Awarded: 2015
Frank Sinatra
Awarded: 1965
Georg Solti
Awarded: 1996
Sly Stone
Awarded: 2017
Donna Summer
Awarded: 2024
Art Tatum
Awarded: 1989
Doors, The
Awarded: 2007
Tina Turner
Awarded: 2018
Fats Waller
Awarded: 1993
Doc Watson
Awarded: 2004
The Who
Awarded: 2001
Stevie Wonder
Awarded: 1996
