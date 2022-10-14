 Queen Unveil Lost Song - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen Unveil Lost Song

by Music-News.com on October 14, 2022

in News

Lost Queen track ‘Face It Alone’ is a “real discovery”, according to Roger Taylor.

‘Face It Alone’ – which features the late Freddie Mercury on vocals – was unveiled to the world on October 13 and will be included on the re-release of the rock group’s 13th album ‘The Miracle’ on November 18.

‘Face It Alone’ was originally recorded during the band’s historic 1988 sessions for ‘The Miracle’ – the penultimate LP the band released before Freddie’s death in November 1991 – a prolific period which saw the band lay down around 30 tracks, many of which were never released, but remained among those that didn’t make the final album cut.

The track was rediscovered when the band’s production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on ‘The Miracle’ box set reissue.

Speaking about ‘Face It Alone’, drummer Taylor said: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Guitarist May added: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy (John Deacon) is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

The single is the first new song featuring Freddie released in over eight years.

On 2014’s ‘Queen Forever’ album the band included three previously unheard tracks with Mercury, including ‘Let Me in Your Heart Again,’ ‘Love Kills’ and ‘There Must Be More to Life Than This’.

The limited collector’s edition box set of Queen’s ‘The Miracle’ is an eight-disc box set and includes ‘The Miracle Sessions’, containing over an hour of unreleased studio recordings including six previously unheard songs, plus intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of the band at work in the studio.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Flaming Pie
Paul McCartney To Release Deluxe Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney has released details of his next archival release, the ‘Flaming Pie’ expanded edition box set.

June 14, 2020
Midnight Oil, Peter Garrett, Waveaid, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Marco Gandolfi Reviews Midnight Oil In London

I last saw Midnight Oil in 1993 unplugged at Ronnie Scott's having been lucky in a radio phone-in. I never thought it would take me 24 years to see them again but here I am with the excitement of youth flowing yet again.

July 7, 2017
Krons Quartet Folk Songs
Natalie Merchant Guests On Kronos Quartet Album

Natalie Merchant is one of the guest vocalists to appear on the upcoming Kronos Quartet album ‘Folk Songs’.

April 7, 2017
Steve Winwood - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Steve Winwood Announces Live Dates In USA For 2015

Steve Winwood has announced a short late-April/early-May tour of the U.S. east coast and midwest to kick off his 2015 season.

December 11, 2014
Foreigner
Lou Gramm And Mick Jones Plan Collaboration

Foreigner's Mick Jones and Lou Gramm may be working together again soon.

September 18, 2014
Aretha Franklin, Noise11, Photo
Aretha Franklin Turns 70

Happy birthday Aretha Franklin.

March 31, 2012
Tony Iommi - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Diagnosed With Cancer

Some bad news in the Black Sabbath camp as the band prepares to reform for a new album and world tour this year.

January 10, 2012