Queen Unveil Lost Song - Noise11.com

Lost Queen track ‘Face It Alone’ is a “real discovery”, according to Roger Taylor.

‘Face It Alone’ – which features the late Freddie Mercury on vocals – was unveiled to the world on October 13 and will be included on the re-release of the rock group’s 13th album ‘The Miracle’ on November 18.

‘Face It Alone’ was originally recorded during the band’s historic 1988 sessions for ‘The Miracle’ – the penultimate LP the band released before Freddie’s death in November 1991 – a prolific period which saw the band lay down around 30 tracks, many of which were never released, but remained among those that didn’t make the final album cut.

The track was rediscovered when the band’s production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on ‘The Miracle’ box set reissue.

Speaking about ‘Face It Alone’, drummer Taylor said: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Guitarist May added: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy (John Deacon) is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

The single is the first new song featuring Freddie released in over eight years.

On 2014’s ‘Queen Forever’ album the band included three previously unheard tracks with Mercury, including ‘Let Me in Your Heart Again,’ ‘Love Kills’ and ‘There Must Be More to Life Than This’.

The limited collector’s edition box set of Queen’s ‘The Miracle’ is an eight-disc box set and includes ‘The Miracle Sessions’, containing over an hour of unreleased studio recordings including six previously unheard songs, plus intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of the band at work in the studio.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

