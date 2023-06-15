 Queenscliff Music Festival First Line-up Announcement for 2023 - Noise11.com
International acts Aloe Blacc, Foy Vance and G. Love & Special Sauce will join Australia’s Boy & Bear, Something For Kate and Ian Moss for the 2023 Queenscliff Music Festival.

The first announcement reads:

International artists who will perform for the 25th edition of QMF include soulful Grammy Award nominated hit maker Aloe Blacc bringing his signature affirmative vibes and those much loved lads from Philly, G Love & Special Sauce, bring their laid back hip hop blues and Irish sensation Foy Vance shows us what had Ed Sheeran and Elton John so excited.

On the local front indie folk favorites, Boy & Bear join Something For Kate, Illy, Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley, Felipe Baldomir, Leah Senior, JAZZPARTY, William Crighton, WILSN, BEANS, Full Flower Moon Band, The Badloves, Willie J & The Bad Books, Eils & The Drip, Emily Barker and Cat Canteri.

QMF prides itself on its family friendly feel and this year the kids will be busy all weekend with a huge range of activities as well as live favorites, Justine Clarke, Zindi & The Zillionaires and Bananas in Pyjamas live show.

With the expansion of the festival to a four day event in 2023 this year Queenscliff will light up one night earlier with Thursday night performances from The Badloves, JAZZPARTY, William Crighton, Leah Senior & more, performing in the beautiful intimate spaces of the Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff Brewhouse, and Vue Grand Hotel.

The 25th Queenscliff Music Festival runs across 23 + 24 + 25 + 26 November 2023.

