Rachel Perkins To receive APRA’s Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award - Noise11.com

Writer, director, producer and storyteller Rachel Perkins will be the 2024 recipient of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award at the 2024 APRA Screen Music Awards to be held in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Rachel worked on Total Control season 1, Brand Nue Dae, Redfern Now, The Australian Wars and First Contact.

The APRA Screen Music Award adds to Rachel’s list of achievements including multiple AACTA, ADG and AFI Awards. In 2011 she was awarded the Australian International Documentary Conference Stanley Hawes Award in recognition of her contribution to documentary filmmaking in Australia and in 2017, Rachel won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Dreamtime Awards, in recognition of her contributions to film and culture.

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, adds: “Rachel’s impact on Australian film isn’t just remarkable, it’s transformative. Her ability to tell stories that can both rattle and resonate the heart and the soul of this nation has contributed to the way we see and understand ourselves, not just as Australians, but as citizens of the world.

“Through Rachel’s storytelling, we see the power of film to bridge divides, to reflect our struggles, our triumphs, our shared humanity. Her stories, whether Indigenous or non-Indigenous, have become woven into the fabric of our national story. They challenge us to look deeper, to understand more fully and to walk in the shoes of those whose experiences may be different from our own.

“It is an honour to welcome Rachel into the esteemed ranks of Distinguished Services recipients, knowing that her work will continue to inspire, to move and to shape the way Australians see themselves for generations to come.”

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award include Bruce Beresford, Nerida Tyson-Chew, Nigel Westlake and Robert Connolly.

2024 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 29 October 2024

Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Hosted by Susie Youssef with guest presenter Elaine Crombie

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

