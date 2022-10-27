Racist Dick Kanye West Claims He Has Lost $2 Billion - Noise11.com

Kanye West has claimed he lost $2 billion in one day in the wake of his antisemitic remarks.

Over the course of this month, the Stronger rapper has made a string of divisive and offensive comments about Jewish people on social media and during interviews.

On Wednesday, bosses at Adidas severed ties with West and called off their Yeezy fashion partnership, while Creative Artists Agency (CAA) officials dropped him as a client.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the hip-hop star didn’t appear to express any regret.

“Ari Emanuel,” he began, referring to Endeavor entertainment agency boss Ari Emanuel. “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am (sic).”

This week, luxury fashion house Balenciaga ended its partnership with the 45-year-old and officials at MRC Entertainment announced that they would not release a completed documentary about him.

While West didn’t comment any further on the controversy, he did share a meme that reads, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

