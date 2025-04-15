Rapper Sean Kingston Bailed After Failing To Pay Bond - Noise11.com

Sean Kingston was temporarily taken back into federal custody after failing to pay his bond.

Kingston is currently awaiting sentencing following his recent conviction for fraud.

According to WSVN TV, lawyers for Kingston admitted at a court hearing yesterday that the musician was unable to pay the $100,000 (£76,000) bond.

The judge then ordered him back into jail at the Federal Detention Centre in Miami, where he was to remain until he came up with the money or, failing that, his sentencing hearing on 11 July.

TMZ reports that Kingston’s lawyer later announced he had found the money and the singer was on his way back to home detention.

Last month, Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were convicted on wire fraud and theft charges.

Police alleged they had procured over $1 million (£760,000) worth of luxury items – including a Cadillac Escalade, a giant TV and expensive watches – without paying for them.

Kingston and Turner were found guilty late last month. While Kingston was placed on house arrest with a bond, Turner – who has similar past convictions on her record and was described by the judge as the “operator, fixer, and accountant” behind the scheme – was taken into custody.

