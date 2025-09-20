Ray Charles' Classic Country Album “Love Country Style” Returns in Tangerine Master Series - Noise11.com

Ray Charles’ legendary 1970 album Love Country Style is set to return for the first time in more than 50 years as part of the ongoing Tangerine Master Series, a carefully curated collection of reissues celebrating the 17x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer. The album will be released on Friday, October 24.

The Tangerine Master Series, created under the supervision of The Ray Charles Foundation, highlights both his best-known recordings and long-out-of-print albums, fully restored and remastered to showcase Charles’ enduring brilliance.

Love Country Style stands as one of Charles’ most soulful country records, blending heartfelt renditions of classics by Mickey Newbury and Jimmy Webb with his unmistakable R&B and gospel-infused style. The album includes his iconic take on Ring of Fire and the top 40 hit Don’t Change On Me, showcasing his ability to transform country standards into something uniquely his own.

As cultural critic Ayana Contreras notes in an exclusive essay for this release:

“Love Country Style…drinks deeply from the country music well of genius, but is as rhythm-and-blues-rooted as it is in the countrypolitan idiom…In his hands, Ring Of Fire is cast as a chorus of half-breathless seduction well-suited for an isolated mid-century modern motel somewhere in the high desert of the American Southwest.”

This follows the recent reissue of Charles’ 1963 album Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul, a top 10 collection of jazz, soul, and pop standards featuring the GRAMMY®-winning hit Busted and the beloved That Old Lucky Sun. It’s now available on vinyl and CD for the first time in over five decades. Earlier in the series, the 1974 album Come Live With Me also returned, highlighting Charles’ versatility across pop and gospel-infused soul.

The Tangerine Master Series will continue to bring rare and out-of-print albums back to the public, including No One Does It Like…Ray Charles! – The Great Ray Charles Album That Should Have Been, a compilation of singles from 1962-1965 released as a cohesive collection for the first time.

Charles’ pioneering work with Tangerine Records began in the early 1960s, when he secured complete creative and financial control over his recordings, allowing him to chart a career entirely on his own terms. As he once said, “If I like it, I’m gonna sing it.”

Release Details:

Album: Love Country Style

Label: Tangerine Record Corporation

Release Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Tracklist:

If You Were Mine

Ring of Fire

Your Love Is So Doggone Good

Don’t Change On Me

Till I Can’t Take It Anymore

You’ve Still Got a Place in My Heart

I Keep It Hid

Sweet Memories

Good Morning Dear

Show Me the Sunshine

