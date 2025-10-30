Ray Charles Celebrated With New Compilation ‘No One Does It Like… Ray Charles!' From Tangerine Records - Noise11.com

Tangerine Records will continue its mission of honouring the genius of Ray Charles with No One Does It Like… Ray Charles!, a newly remastered collection arriving 21 November 2025. The release gathers together mid-1960s singles, B-sides, and rare non-album cuts that have never before been compiled in one place, capturing the soul pioneer in one of the most creatively explosive phases of his career.

The collection arrives under the Tangerine Master Series, an ongoing archival project from the label Charles founded in the 1960s, restored and remastered under the supervision of The Ray Charles Foundation. This latest edition follows the recent reissues of Love Country Style (1970), Ingredients In A Recipe For Soul (1963), and Come Live With Me (1974) – all made available again on vinyl, CD, and digital formats after decades out of print.

No One Does It Like… Ray Charles! shines a light on a moment when Charles, already a musical innovator, was redefining American soul, pop, and R&B. His recordings from the mid-1960s demonstrate the fearless versatility that earned him the nickname “The Genius.” This was the period following the landmark success of What’d I Say (1959), when Charles became one of the first Black artists in the United States to secure complete ownership of his master recordings – a move that reshaped the recording industry and set a precedent for artistic independence.

The 12-track collection includes “My Baby Don’t Dig Me,” “Without Love (There Is Nothing),” “The Brightest Smile In Town,” “Worried Life Blues (Someday Baby),” and “No One,” his stirring Top 10 rendition of the Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman classic. These songs showcase Charles’ unmatched command of emotion and his extraordinary ability to blend gospel, blues, and jazz into a sound that remains unmistakably his own.

Poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib contributes an exclusive essay for the release, reflecting on how this era captures Ray Charles “at the height of his powers” as both a singer and interpreter of emotion. “Each Ray Charles song is a universe,” Abdurraqib writes, describing the collection as “an offering which makes that plain.”

Ray Charles founded Tangerine Records in 1962 after breaking from the constraints of the traditional record industry. The label allowed him to maintain artistic control and financial autonomy, recording whatever he liked without interference. His simple creative philosophy – “If I like it, I’m gonna sing it” – led to a catalogue of music that defies classification.

Through Tangerine, Charles created timeless albums that blurred genre boundaries, from country to jazz to gospel-infused soul. Albums such as Ingredients In A Recipe For Soul produced the GRAMMY® Award-winning hit “Busted,” while Love Country Style proved his affection for Nashville-inspired storytelling with renditions of “Ring Of Fire” and “Don’t Change On Me.”

Each remastered title in the Tangerine Master Series highlights the breadth of Charles’ artistry and his role as an early architect of soul music.

Tracklisting For No One Does It Like… Ray Charles!

My Baby Don’t Dig Me

Without Love

The Brightest Smile In Town

Hide Nor Hair

My Baby (I Love Her, Yes I Do)

No One

Don’t Set Me Free

Something’s Wrong

At The Club

Worried Life Blues (Someday Baby)

Who You Gonna Love

My Heart Cries For You

Continuing A Legacy Of Giving

The Ray Charles Foundation continues the artist’s lifelong commitment to helping others, with a focus on supporting hearing disorders and education. Founded in 1986, Charles’ philanthropic vision lives on through programs that provide funding for cochlear implants and scholarships for those unable to afford an education.

Ray Charles remains one of the most decorated and influential musicians in history, with 17 Grammy Awards and a career that forever transformed popular music. From pioneering soul to redefining country, gospel, and rhythm and blues, No One Does It Like… Ray Charles! serves as both a celebration and rediscovery of his enduring genius.

The first single, “No One,” is streaming now.

