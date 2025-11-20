Real Boston Richey Launches New Era With “Mr. Pay For Sh*T” As Public Housing 3 Approaches - Noise11.com

Real Boston Richey has returned with a decisive statement, a new single titled Mr. Pay For Sh*t, featuring streamer and comedian BenDaDonnn. The track signals the start of the rollout for Public Housing 3, the next chapter in the Tallahassee rapper’s flagship series. The new release arrives after a strategic pause in output, a break that followed an intensive period where Richey issued two albums within fourteen months and scored his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 50 entry.

Richey’s rise from regional recognition to national momentum has been rapid, deliberate and shaped by a distinctive blend of Florida bravado and Michigan-inspired production choices. His new single continues that trajectory with a hook built for instant recall and a persona anchored in his long-running commitment to uplift the people around him.

Mr. Pay For Sh*t introduces a direct, conversational vocal performance where Richey leans into his long-standing mantra of generosity, confidence and unfiltered candour. Producer Mac Fly provides a rolling beat that sets the tone for the track’s assertive delivery. Richey raps with a mix of personality and precision, holding tight to the identity that has distinguished him in a crowded American hip-hop landscape.

BenDaDonnn adds a different texture, bringing the energy he is known for across streaming platforms. Their pairing expands the single’s reach toward audiences who straddle hip-hop, comedy and social media culture.

The first two Public Housing instalments established Richey’s footprint. The debut mixtape reached number 60 on the Billboard 200, an uncommon achievement for a new artist emerging from a local scene. The series also cemented his position within Future’s Freebandz label after the Atlanta star appeared on Bullseye 2, later gifting Richey a chain as a public endorsement.

The forthcoming Public Housing 3 will continue the narrative that began in late 2022. Richey’s releases have often reflected the environment that shaped him, influenced by Tallahassee’s rap lineage, his own lived experience and the sudden loss of a cousin that pushed him to begin recording in 2021.

Before this new single, Richey last released Get In There. The track, which featured GloRilla, became a viral hit with more than twelve million YouTube views and significant TikTok circulation. Their partnership proved successful enough for Richey to join her 2025 Glorious Tour as a supporting act between March and April, giving him a chance to perform across the United States before enthusiastic and diverse audiences.

That run followed his two albums, Welcome To Bubbaland and Richey Rich, which established him as a national figure. Help Me became the breakthrough hit, climbing into the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Richey the first Top 50 placement of his career.

Born Jalen Taheen Foster on 4 February 1997, Richey emerged from Florida’s capital city, a location known more for its college football culture than its music scene. He developed a sound shaped by the hybrid of Florida street rap and production styles associated with Michigan’s fast-paced underground. His conversational delivery and melodic inflections helped differentiate him from his peers, giving him a recognisable identity early on.

In 2022 he built momentum quickly with Keep Dissing, later followed by Keep Dissing 2 featuring Lil Durk. These moments confirmed him as one of the most talked-about new voices within the US rap community.

Richey’s rise has included difficult phases. In April 2025 he was arrested and charged with family violence after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. The matter cast a shadow over his otherwise rapid commercial ascent. Despite the controversy, he has continued to record and move forward with the next stage of his career.

