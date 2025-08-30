Renée Geyer: Rediscovering the Soul of Australia’s Queen of Funk Through Aztec Records - Noise11.com

Renée Geyer’s self-titled debut album, Renée Geyer, was released in September 1973, marking a pivotal moment in Australian music history. Now, over five decades later, Gil Matthews of Aztec Records has remastered and reissued this seminal work, offering fans both new and old a chance to experience the raw energy and soul of a young artist on the cusp of greatness. This release not only brings back the original tracks but also includes six bonus live recordings from the GTK sessions circa 1973–74, providing a comprehensive look at Geyer’s early career.

Watch the Noise11 Renee Geyer interview from 2020

Born in Melbourne on September 11, 1953, to Hungarian Jewish refugee parents, Renée Geyer began her musical journey in 1970 as a vocalist with the jazz/blues band Dry Red. She soon transitioned to the jazz/rock group Sun, recording the album Sun 1972, which showcased her burgeoning talent. By 1973,

Geyer had formed the funk-soul band Mother Earth, featuring Mark Punch and Jim Kelly on guitars, Harry Brus on bass, and Russell Dunlop on drums. Her manager, jazz entrepreneur Horst Liepolt, secured a solo deal with RCA Records, and Geyer insisted on having Mother Earth back her in the studio, ensuring the album’s authentic sound.

Recorded at ATA Studios in Sydney and produced by Gus McNeil, Renée Geyer is a collection of soulful interpretations of classic tracks. The album opens with a powerful rendition of Dan Penn and Chips Moman’s “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” a song famously performed by Aretha Franklin. Geyer’s rich, husky vocals breathe new life into this soul anthem, setting the tone for the rest of the album.

Van Morrison’s “Moondance” is transformed into a jazzy delight, while Bob Dylan’s “Just Like a Woman” is reimagined with a dreamy, extended arrangement that stretches over seven minutes. The band’s musicianship shines through, with Rocky Thomas’s string arrangement adding depth to the track. Other highlights include Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” Matthew Moore’s “Space Captain,” and Buddy Miles’s “Them Changes,” each showcasing Geyer’s versatility and the band’s tight groove.

The reissue includes six bonus live tracks from the GTK sessions circa 1973–74, offering a rare glimpse into Geyer’s early performances. These recordings capture the raw energy and spontaneity of live shows, with standout performances of Jackie Moore’s “They Tell Me of an Uncloudy Day,” Booker T. Jones’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” Bill Withers’s “Ain’t No Sunshine,” James Taylor’s “Country Road,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” and Otis Redding’s “Respect.” Each track highlights Geyer’s commanding stage presence and the tight interplay between her and Mother Earth.

Track Listing – Aztec Records Reissue

CD 1 – Original Album

Do Right Woman, Do Right Man (Dan Penn, Chips Moman) – 4:38

Moondance (Van Morrison) – 5:18

If Only You Believe (Dennis Lambert, Brian Potter) – 2:40

Oh! Boy (Eugene Record) – 2:59

Just Like a Woman (Bob Dylan) – 7:40

Space Captain (Matthew Moore) – 4:37

Lean on Me (Bill Withers) – 4:39

There’s No Such Thing As Love (Anthony Newley, Ian Fraser) – 3:49

Mascara Blue (Gulliver Smith, Russell Smith) – 5:10

Them Changes (Buddy Miles) – 4:16

Bonus Tracks – GTK Sessions (1973–1974)

11. They Tell Me of an Uncloudy Day (Jackie Moore)

12. Born Under a Bad Sign (Booker T. Jones)

13. Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)

14. Country Road (James Taylor)

15. What’s Going On (Marvin Gaye)

16. Respect (Otis Redding)

Musicians – Original Album

Renée Geyer – vocals, backing vocals

Mother Earth:

Mark Punch – electric and acoustic guitars

Jim Kelly – electric and acoustic guitars

Harry Brus – bass guitar

Russell Dunlop – drums

George Almanza – piano

Bobby Gebbert – piano

Additional:

Rocky Thomas – string arrangements

Renée Geyer’s impact on Australian music is immeasurable. Over her illustrious career, she recorded 20 albums and became renowned for her powerful voice and emotive performances. Her hits, including “It’s a Man’s Man’s World,” “Heading in the Right Direction,” and “Say I Love You,” cemented her status as Australia’s foremost R&B, funk, and blue-eyed soul singer. Beyond her solo work, Geyer earned accolades as a backing vocalist for international artists such as Sting, Joe Cocker, and Chaka Khan.

In 2005, Geyer was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, a testament to her enduring influence on the Australian music landscape. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike.

Aztec Records’ remastered reissue of Renée Geyer is a fitting tribute to an artist whose contributions to Australian music are unparalleled. The digitally remastered sound ensures that the album’s soulful essence is preserved, while the booklet featuring rare photos and liner notes by Ian McFarlane provides valuable context and insight into the making of the album.

For those unfamiliar with Geyer’s work, this reissue serves as an excellent introduction to her musical journey. For longtime fans, it offers a nostalgic return to the roots of one of Australia’s most beloved artists. Renée Geyer is not just an album; it’s a testament to the power of soul music and the enduring legacy of an Australian icon.

Watch the Noise11 Renee Geyer interview from 2013

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)