Rhianna Updates Fans About Next Album - Noise11.com

Rihanna has opened up about her plans to record a new album.

Fans have waited nine full years for the Diamonds singer to unleash a new album – as her last, Anti, was released in January 2016.

And it seems fans will have to keep on waiting as the 37-year-old music icon has insisted she won’t release anything until she has a perfect album that she will happily promote and perform.

Opening up to Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed she has been toying with ideas, but they haven’t stuck, explaining, “I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.'”

Insisting that she wants her next album to be faultless, she said, “After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter.”

Fans have long pleaded with the star to release a new album, which would be her ninth, but she has asked that they be patient for a while longer.

She told the magazine, “After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

