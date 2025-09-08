Rick Davies, Supertramp Co-Founder and Songwriter, Dies at 81 - Noise11.com

Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp and the man behind classics like Goodbye Stranger and Bloody Well Right, has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by the band in a statement, noting he passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5.

“The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies after a long illness,” the group said. “Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.”

Born in Swindon, England, on July 22, 1944, Davies discovered music early in life. Initially inspired by drumming, he later found his true calling in keyboards. His first notable group, Rick’s Blues, featured a young Gilbert O’Sullivan—later famous for Alone Again (Naturally)—on drums, with O’Sullivan crediting Davies as an early mentor.

In the late 1960s, Davies played with a series of local groups before deciding to start a new project of his own. In 1969, he placed an advertisement for musicians that drew a response from Roger Hodgson. Though they came from different backgrounds and had contrasting vocal styles, their musical chemistry was undeniable. Together, they launched a band initially called Daddy, which was soon renamed Supertramp in 1970.

Signed to A&M Records, Supertramp steadily built an audience. Their breakthrough came with the 1974 album Crime of the Century, powered by Davies’ sharply written Bloody Well Right. It established Supertramp as one of the UK’s most inventive progressive rock bands, marrying biting lyricism with memorable melodies.

The band’s biggest success arrived in 1979 with the landmark album Breakfast in America. The record became a global phenomenon, selling millions of copies and producing a string of hit singles.

While Hodgson delivered The Logical Song and Take the Long Way Home, Davies left an equally strong mark with Goodbye Stranger and the driving keyboard work that defined much of the album. The Logical Song itself carried his fingerprints, as he contributed the answering vocal refrain in its final chorus.

By the early 1980s, Supertramp were headlining arenas around the world, but tensions between Davies and Hodgson deepened. Hodgson eventually departed in 1983 following the release of …Famous Last Words…, leaving Davies to continue as the band’s leader.

Without Hodgson, Davies kept Supertramp alive through a series of albums, including Brother Where You Bound (1985), Free as a Bird (1987), Some Things Never Change (1997), and Slow Motion (2002). Though none matched the massive sales of Breakfast in America, Davies maintained a dedicated following, with his gruff baritone voice and rhythmic, jazz-influenced piano giving Supertramp its ongoing identity.

Outside of the band, he occasionally performed with other projects, most notably under the name Ricky and the Rockets, and remained musically active well into the 2010s.

In 2015, Davies was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, forcing Supertramp to cancel a planned tour. He fought the illness with resilience, returning to live performance in 2022. Despite his health challenges, his commitment to music never wavered.

Rick Davies’ voice may not have been as instantly recognizable as Hodgson’s, but his songwriting and keyboard arrangements defined much of Supertramp’s enduring sound. Songs like Bloody Well Right, Goodbye Stranger, Crime of the Century, and Cannonball remain fixtures of classic rock radio, their wit and sophistication standing the test of time.

For more than five decades, Davies embodied the soul of Supertramp—steady, inventive, and uncompromising. His contributions helped the group evolve from a progressive curiosity into one of the most successful rock bands of the late 1970s.

Rick Davies is survived by his wife, Sue. His music, however, will continue to live on, reminding listeners around the world of the uniquely intelligent, soulful, and wry voice he brought to rock.

