Riley Green To Return To Australia With Cowboy As It Gets Tour In March 2026 - Noise11.com

Riley Green, the Alabama-born country singer-songwriter who has become one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars, is set to return to Australia in March 2026 for two exclusive headline shows.

The Cowboy As It Gets Tour will see Green play Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on 13 March and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 16 March, before he heads to Queensland to co-headline CMC Rocks alongside Old Dominion and Jordan Davis.

This marks Green’s second major Australian outing following his debut at the 2024 Ridin’ Hearts Festival, where he won over local audiences with his blend of old-school storytelling and arena-ready country anthems.

Riley Green first broke through with his self-titled 2018 EP, but it was the double-Platinum “There Was This Girl” and the tear-jerker “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” in 2019 that cemented his reputation. With a voice steeped in Southern grit and a catalogue that wears its heart on its sleeve, Green quickly joined the new wave of country traditionalists who still believe in keeping it raw and real.

His trajectory hasn’t slowed. A high-profile collaboration with Thomas Rhett on “Half Of Me” in 2022 kept him on the charts, and his 2024 album Don’t Mind If I Do delivered his first solo Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 with “Worst Way” in mid-2025. Just last month, he released the deluxe edition of the album, adding six new tracks including fan-favourite “Make It Rain.”

Green has also earned his live reputation the hard way. His Damn Country Music Tour sold out venues across North America, Europe, and the UK, confirming him as one of country’s most commanding live performers.

Special Guests

Braxton Keith (USA) – Known for his honky-tonk roots and a sound steeped in ‘80s country aesthetics, Keith has carved a niche as a troubadour of modern twang. Relentlessly touring since 2020, his latest EP Prescription continues his mission of reviving the essence of Texas country with a fresh edge.

Jake Worthington (USA) – Raised on the porch songs of Ray Price and George Jones, Worthington has been hailed as a true traditionalist. His 2023 self-titled debut turned heads, while his 2024 Miranda Lambert duet “Hello Shitty Day” proved he’s no one-trick pony. His sophomore album When I Write This Song (2025) has been praised for its throwback authenticity, with Billboard likening him to Willie Nelson and George Jones. Earlier this year, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Bella Mackenzie (AUS) – At just 20, Mackenzie has emerged from Moranbah, Queensland, with a voice and stage presence well beyond her years. Her 2024 EP Wild Thing showcased her range, while her 2025 single “Grew Up Country” with Home Grown Trio cemented her as one of Australia’s most promising new acts. She previously shared the stage with Green at Ridin’ Hearts Festival 2024, joining him for a duet of “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Tour Details

Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena – Friday 13 March 2026

Sydney – Hordern Pavilion – Monday 16 March 2026

Frontier Members and The Drove Members presales begin Tuesday 7 October from 11am local time, before general tickets go on sale Wednesday 8 October at 12pm local time via frontiertouring.com/rileygreen.

