Rob Zombie Confirms The Munsters Is Going Straight To Netflix - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie has confirmed that his remake of hit 60s sitcom ‘The Munsters’ will premiere on Netflix.
Zombie said media reports that ‘The Munsters’ was going to have a theatrical run and stream on other services is completely false. He also laughed off rumours that his movie cost $40 million to make.
In a post at his socials, Rob Zombie said, “How the hell did everyone get the idea that The Munsters cost 40 millions dollars? Fuck, I wish I had that kind of budget.
“To put a little perspective on it all if you add up the budgets of Halloween 2, The Lords of Salem, 31, 3 From Hell and The Munsters all together it wouldn’t even add up to 30 million.
“Also the movie was never going to theaters or Peacock or Paramount. It was always being made for Netflix which is fine since it is the largest of the streaming services. This was done way before I ever got involved in the project. I have no control or say over this type of stuff.
“This is a Universal deal.
“But the internet loves to invent rumors which somehow turns to facts so the fans can get all bend out of shape.
“None of this actually matters but thought you might like the real story”.
‘The Munsters’ will stream on Netflix from 27 September and also released on DVD/Bluray at the same time.
And now that Zombie has finished directing duties, he has put his band back together for a tour. Zombie’s 21 city Freaks On parade tour with Mudvanye started today in Maryland Heights, MO.
TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Thu Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Centre
Sat Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 29 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts
Tue Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Aug 03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 06 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater*
Wed Aug 10 – Salt Lake City (West Valley City), UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Aug 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
