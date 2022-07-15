Rob Zombie’s The Munsters First Full Trailer Is Here - Noise11.com

The first full trailer for Rob Zombie’s new movie ‘The Munsters’ was revealed moments ago.

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters stars his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa.

Zombie has also enticed the original show’s only two surviving stars to come back for cameos. Look out for the original Eddie (Butch Patrick) and the second Marilyn, Pat Priest. (The original Marilyn Beverly Owen left the show after 13 episodes to get married).

Pat Priest’s cameo will be her first role since 1973.

Of the original cast Fred Gwynne (Herman) died in 1993 at age 66, Yvonne De Carlo (Lily) died in 2007 at age 84 and Al Lewis (Grandpa) died in 2006 at age 82.

Fun fact: Lewis, who played De Carlo’s father, was two years younger than Yvonne.

Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters will premiere in September 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

