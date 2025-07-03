Robbie Williams Nominated For A Knighthood - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has been nominated for a Knighthood. Williams was lauded for his powerhouse music career and charitable efforts.

Robbie’s name had been submitted to the relevant honours committee, The Sun reported on 3 July, meaning it would then be up to them to send the Prime Minister a shortlist of their recommendations for the honour.

“I think Robbie should be knighted, 100 per cent,” Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills told The Sun. “For his contribution for music alone. Let’s not forget, he’s the most decorated Brits winner in history. I think we should celebrate and acknowledge how much joy he has brought.”

The presenter explained he felt Robbie had contributed significantly both to the music industry and to raising awareness of the importance of being open about mental health.

“He deserves it,” Scott said. “Not only for his contribution to music, but also for fighting his demons in the public eye and coming out the other side.

“He should be acknowledged for his honesty and bravery. He really is a role model.”

Last year, Robbie donated a quarter of a million pounds to various charities.

In 2006, he co-created Soccer Aid, an annual fundraising soccer match featuring a mix of professional players and celebrities. The event has since raised more than £121 million for Unicef UK.

