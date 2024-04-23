Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class Of 2024 Announced - Noise11.com

The inductees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of fame have been announced and once again, controversy surrounds the announcement this year as it has done every other year.

The Class of 2024 Performer category for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne.

The Music Excellence category will induct Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield.

The Music Influence category will honor Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton.

Also Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegan Award. de Passe wrote the screenplay for ‘Lady Sings The Blues’

From the 2024 shortlist, those who didn’t make it were Eric B. and Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Sade, and Sinead O’Connor.

Sinead was expected to get through following her passing in 2023. Jimmy Buffet, who will be honored in the Music Excellence category, wasn’t even nominated but was given the token tribute following his death recently.

Oasis not making it wasn’t a surprise. When they were announced in the shortlist, Liam Gallagher posted on his socials, “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

Cher, who did make it through after qualifying sine 1991 had also bagged the award on the Kelly Clarkson Show last December saying “You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding youI was about to say shitting you! I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 event will be held October 19, 2024 in Cleveland.

