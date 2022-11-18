Roger Waters Premieres New Darker Version of Pink Floyd Classic ‘Comfortably Numb’ - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has released the darker edition of ‘The Wall’ classic he has been performing as the opening song from the ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.

Waters says, “Before lockdown I had been working on a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener to our new show “This Is Not A Drill”. I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful vocal solo from one of our new sisters Shanay Johnson. It’s intended as a wakeup call, and a bridge towards a kinder future with more talking to strangers, either in “The Bar” or just “Passing in the Street” and less slaughter “In Some Foreign Field.” Here it is. Love R. The video is by Sean Evans. The mix is by Gus Seyffert.”

Appearing on the track are:

Gus Seyffert – Bass, Synth, Percussion, Vocals;

Joey Waronker – Drums;

Dave Kilminster – Vocals;

Jonathan Wilson – Harmonium, Synth, Guitar and Vocals;

Jon Carin – Synth, Vocals;

Shanay Johnson – Vocals;

Amanda Belair – Vocals;

Robert Walter – Organ/Piano;

Nigel Godrich – Strings

Backing vocals from Roger Waters The Wall Sessions.

Roger Waters has announced European dates for the This Is Not A Drill tour in 2023. The tour will start in Lisbon on 17 March, 2023. Waters will perform 40 shows across 14 European cities.

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ setlist

Set 1

Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Happiest Days of Our Lives (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Powers That Be (from Radio K.A.O.S., 1987)

The Bravery of Being Out of Range (from Amused To Death, 1992)

The Bar (new)

Have a Cigar (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Sheep (from Pink Floyd, Animals, 1977)

Set 2

In the Flesh (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Déjà Vu (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Is This the Life We Really Want? (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Us and Them (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Any Colour You Like (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Brain Damage (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Eclipse (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Two Suns in the Sunset (from Pink Floyd, The Final Cut, 1983)

The Bar (Reprise) (new)

No Australian dates have been announced for the tour as of yet but Joseph Calderazzo will perform his Floyd tribute The Great Gig In The Sky at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne in January.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

