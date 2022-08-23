Rolling Stones Band To Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In New York - Noise11.com

Members of the Rolling Stones touring band will get together for three nights at the end of August to perform a tribute to the late Charlie Watts.

Charlie Watts died one year ago tomorrow, on 24 August, 2021.

Stones live band members Darryl Jones (bass), Tim Ries (saxophone) and Bernard Fowler (backing vocals), will perform at the Blue Note in New York City on August 29, 30 and 31.

The band will play two shows each night at 8pm and 10:30pm.

The shows will also feature guitarist David Gilmore (not the Pink Floyd one), keyboard player Gary Versace and drummer Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts (no relation to Charlie but drummer for Wynton Marsalis).

Charlie Watts joined the Stones in January 1963, six months after their first gig on 12 June, 1962. Charlie played on every Stones album but not on every Stones song.

Kenney Jones from The Faces is the drummer you hear on ‘It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)’. Charlie also was missing in action on ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, ‘Happy’ and ‘Shine A Light’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

