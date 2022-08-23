 Rolling Stones Band To Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In New York - Noise11.com
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rolling Stones Band To Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In New York

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2022

in News

Members of the Rolling Stones touring band will get together for three nights at the end of August to perform a tribute to the late Charlie Watts.

Charlie Watts died one year ago tomorrow, on 24 August, 2021.

Stones live band members Darryl Jones (bass), Tim Ries (saxophone) and Bernard Fowler (backing vocals), will perform at the Blue Note in New York City on August 29, 30 and 31.

The band will play two shows each night at 8pm and 10:30pm.

The shows will also feature guitarist David Gilmore (not the Pink Floyd one), keyboard player Gary Versace and drummer Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts (no relation to Charlie but drummer for Wynton Marsalis).

Charlie Watts joined the Stones in January 1963, six months after their first gig on 12 June, 1962. Charlie played on every Stones album but not on every Stones song.

Kenney Jones from The Faces is the drummer you hear on ‘It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)’. Charlie also was missing in action on ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, ‘Happy’ and ‘Shine A Light’.

