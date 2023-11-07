 Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Is Not The Final Stones Album - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Is Not The Final Stones Album

by Music-News.com on November 8, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones will continue to make more albums until they “drop”.

Guitarist Keith Richards has told how the band – also made up of frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood – have “plenty more” material left over from their recent number one album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

When asked if there is “another album in the pipeline”, Keith told SiriusXM NPR: “There’s plenty more stuff left over from ‘Hackney Diamonds’ to work on.

“There’ll always be another one until we drop.

“We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know.

“You’re into this thing all the way. This is what we do. We’ve gotta see this Rolling Stones through.”

Keith – who turns 80 next month – also isn’t planning to stop performing anytime soon, because he still “loves it”.

He said: “It keeps me on my toes and keeps my fingers moving. And I’m still finding different ways of playing things.

“Even though you’re getting to be around 80, believe me, it don’t stop.”

The band lost their long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021 when he passed away from throat cancer, and Keith admitted it has been “difficult” playing without him.

But he is grateful that Charlie recommended Steve Jordan as his replacement for live shows, before he passed away.

Asked what it was like to not work with Charlie after so many years, Keith replied: “As part of the Stones, it was difficult.

“Made much easier by Mr. Watts himself, who had always recommended Steve Jordan, ‘If anything happens, Steve Jordan’s the man.’

“That advice came many years ago to me, and that caused me to work on The X-Pensive Winos with Steve Jordan.

“So it was a natural fold-in for the events, but at the same time, I do know that it is with Charlie’s blessing – which makes us all a lot happy, you know?”

The Rolling Stones received the BRIT Billion Award last month to mark one billion career streams in the UK, as recorded by the Official Charts Company.

The band became the “longest-active artist” to receive the prize, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

