Rostam Shares New Single Back Of A Truck Ahead Of American Stories Album Release - Noise11 Music News

Rostam returns with Back Of A Truck as the GRAMMY-winning artist builds momentum towards his new album American Stories, due May 15

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by Paul Cashmere

The rollout for Rostam Batmanglij’s third solo album has entered a new phase with the release of Back Of A Truck, a track that positions itself at the core of American Stories, arriving May 15 via Matsor Projects in partnership with Secretly Distribution. The single arrives alongside a cinematic music video and follows earlier previews including Like A Spark, sharpening focus on the album’s cross-cultural sonic architecture.

The significance of Back Of A Truck lies in how it crystallises Rostam’s long-standing musical language, merging American folk traditions with Middle Eastern tonalities. As anticipation builds around American Stories, the track offers a defining statement of intent, presenting a hybrid sound that reflects both personal narrative and broader shifts in contemporary production aesthetics. For an artist whose work has consistently intersected indie, pop and experimental forms, the release signals a consolidation of ideas developed across his solo catalogue.

Co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr., Back Of A Truck is constructed around a layered instrumental palette. Iranian-American musician Amir Yaghmai contributes electric saz, while Daniel Aged adds pedal steel, creating a tonal interplay between country textures and microtonal melodic structures. Rostam frames the composition as an attempt to capture a distinctly American sense of movement. “Musically I wanted to make a song that captures the feeling of driving through America with your windows down,” he said.

“Putting elements next to each other that I had not heard together before, country pedal steel next to Middle Eastern microtonal melodies.”

Lyrically, the track centres on memory and emotional recall. Rostam describes it as a reflection on the quiet persistence of past relationships. “Back Of A Truck is about that feeling of being reminded of someone you used to know, hearing that song on the radio or maybe it’s the smell of laundry that brings you back, then smiling to yourself and wishing them well,” he explained. The thematic restraint aligns with his broader writing style, favouring observational detail over overt sentimentality.

The accompanying video, directed by Antony Muse, expands the narrative through a queer road trip story set between New York City and Provincetown, Massachusetts. Featuring performances from Milo Cassidy and Offering Rain, the visual component reinforces the song’s themes of memory and movement, situating personal experience within a wider American landscape.

American Stories continues Rostam’s role as a multi-instrumentalist, with contributions across acoustic guitar, piano, drums and percussion. The album’s material draws directly from his lived experience as an American with Iranian heritage, integrating those influences into a cohesive body of work. This approach builds on his previous solo releases, Half-Light (2017) and Changephobia (2021), both of which established his preference for intricate arrangements and hybridised genres.

Contextually, Rostam’s trajectory is closely tied to his earlier work as a founding member of Vampire Weekend, where he played a central role in shaping the band’s early sound. Albums such as Contra introduced a globalised pop vocabulary that combined indie rock with elements drawn from African, Caribbean and classical traditions. Since departing the group in 2016, Rostam has extended that philosophy into his solo output, while also maintaining a significant production career across multiple artists.

The release of Back Of A Truck also aligns with a broader industry trend towards cross-cultural composition and analogue instrumentation in an increasingly digital production environment. Artists across genres have begun to reintroduce live performance elements and traditional instruments, not as retro gestures but as structural components within contemporary songwriting. Rostam’s work sits firmly within this movement, demonstrating how hybrid identities can inform both sonic design and narrative framing.

American Stories Tracklisting

Like A Spark

Back Of A Truck

Different Light

Hardy (feat. Clairo)

Forgive Is To Know

To Feel No Way

The Road To Death

Come Apart

The Weight

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