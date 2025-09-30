Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party To Play One-Off Sydney Show At Enmore Theatre - Noise11.com

Russell Crowe will bring his globally roaming music collective Indoor Garden Party home to Sydney for one very special performance this December. The Academy Award-winning actor will swap film sets for the stage on Saturday 20 December 2025 at the Enmore Theatre, marking the band’s only live appearance for the year.

The Indoor Garden Party is more than a band – it’s an event, a celebration, and a gathering of musical kindred spirits. Across recent years the project has taken Crowe and his bandmates from the mud of Glastonbury to the grandeur of Rome’s Colosseum, from the amphitheatre of Pompeii to legendary US venues like Whisky a Go-Go and Tipitina’s. In 2024 alone, the collective played across Italy, France, Ireland, Malta, the UK, Czech Republic and the USA.

For 2025, however, Crowe has scaled back his touring schedule due to a marathon run of film projects. The Enmore Theatre show will stand as the one and only chance for fans to see the Indoor Garden Party live this year – and, in typical fashion, Crowe has invited a stellar lineup of special guests to join him.

“Stories, songs, and surprises,” is how Crowe teases the night’s program. Expect a mix of rock, blues, gospel, and country, delivered through a blend of originals, covers and collaborations.

The guest list reads like a mini-festival. Indie-rock riser BRAKE, whose track Cigarettes and Black Lipstick Stains has already clocked over 4 million streams on Spotify, will make the trip from the US. Homegrown legends Marcia Hines and Troy Cassar-Daley will add their iconic voices, while Irish singer-songwriter Lorraine O’Reilly brings an international flavour. Opening the night will be Danielle Spencer, showcasing new music including her recent single Regenerate.

The Indoor Garden Party was born on a rainy night in 2009, inside a tent pitched outside London talk-show great Michael Parkinson’s pub. What began as an impromptu jam has grown into a globe-trotting collective. Crowe, who has been releasing music since the early ’80s, has steered the project through two albums: The Musical (2017) and Prose and Cons (2024).

Earlier this year, Crowe collaborated with Italian legend Zucchero on a duet of Eddie Vedder’s Just Breathe, performing it together at Rome’s Circo Massimo. Performances like these have underscored Crowe’s standing as a genuine frontman. UK media praised him after Glastonbury 2024 as “every inch the rock star” and “the perfect frontman.”

Crowe’s hectic Hollywood calendar explains why Indoor Garden Party will only play once in 2025. By December, the actor will have completed an unprecedented six feature films in twelve months, including Nuremberg with Rami Malek and Michael Shannon, the Australian drama Beast in Me with Dan McPherson and Amy Shark, and the hotly anticipated Highlander reboot alongside Henry Cavill. Other titles include Bear Country, Billion Dollar Spy, UNABOMB and The Weight.

With such a workload, Crowe says the Enmore show is as much a release as it is a performance:

“It has been a little frustrating having to put some music things aside for the day job as the year has gone on, but you won’t hear me complaining. Too much work is a bonus. For the band, this gig will be like a celebration – a big blowout to finish the year. It’ll be like the Christmas show you go to when you don’t really want to go to a Christmas show. Not official, but I’m pretty sure we will have a ‘no reindeer’ policy on the night.”

Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party

Saturday 20 December 2025

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

