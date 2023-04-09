 Russell Morris, John Butler, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Backsliders - Bluesfest Melbourne Day One Highlights - Noise11.com
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Russell Morris, John Butler, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Backsliders – Bluesfest Melbourne Day One Highlights

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2023

Bluesfest Melbourne is happening at the Melbourne Convention Centre this weekend and applause to Neil Croker and Peter Noble for curating such an incredible line-up of real musicians under one roof.

The “roof” thing is important. With this weekend’s Melbourne weather had Bluesfest Melbourne been an outdoor event it would have been a complete disaster. Instead, three stadium sized rooms including The Plenary Theatre at the Melbourne Convention Centre have made this a very pleasant experience. There really is no other alternative in Melbourne to hold an event of these size and not have to worry about the weather.

Big music festivals are always full of surprises. The Doobie Brothers may have been the headline act on Day One but the outstanding performances came from Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Russell Morris, John Butler and Backsliders.

Melbourne Ska Orchestra at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Melbourne Ska Orchestra at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Nicky Bomba formed Melbourne Ska Orchestra in 2003. You cannot get a more fun band than Melbourne Ska Orchestra and you certainly won’t find a bigger one in number of band members. There could be over 30 members of stage at the one time and the entire set is about rhythm and audience participation. This was the good time to be had by all band and all of the audience were certainly having a good time.

Nicky’s brother-in-law John Butler, (Nicky’s sister is John’s wife Mama Kin), was doing the complete opposite for his performance, a one man show. John spoke up for The Voice of Parliament during a politically charged set with incredible musicianship and a truly stunning performance. He popped up again later in the evening, joining the Doobie Brothers for their final song ‘Listen To The Music’.

The Doobie Brothers are touring Australia for the seventh time. I was expecting a lot from the Doobies, having seen them many times before but this time they just didn’t have the power or the passion of previous shows. Yes, Michael McDonald was back in the band and touring Australia with them for the first time since 1981, but they just weren’t giving the audience the same level of performance they had done in the past. The setlist was shorter than other 2023 Australian shows on this tour and far less than the 130 minutes originally promoted. ‘You Belong To Me’, ‘South City Midnight Lady’ and ‘Another Park, Another Sunday’, staples of the 50th Anniversary set where dropped and this show felt rushed. The finale from ‘Jesus Is Just Alright’, ‘What A Fool Believes’ and into ‘Long Train Running’ and ‘China Grove’ was the Doobies we wanted to hear but the power came way at the end of the set. The encore songs ‘Black Water’ and ‘Takin’ It To The Streets’ felt phoned in but it was great seeing Butler back for ‘Listen To The Music’.

The Russell Morris Band with long time members Pete Robinson on guitar and Johnny Creech on drums were a perfect addition and highlight of Bluesfest Melbourne. Interweaving his Pop, Rock, Blues and Roots eras, Russell started with the recent ‘Jack Chrome’ project, made his blues trilogy the centrepiece including tributes to the late Jim Keays and Renée Geyer who both worked with him on the ‘Sharkmouth’ album and hit his grand finale with the Pop hits that made his career ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Wings of an Eagle’. Listening to how ‘The Real Thing’ has evolved with Pete Robinson wrapping an incredible guitar solo into the song has evolved the song into an epic rock anthem.

Russell Morris at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Bron Robinson

Russell Morris at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Bron Robinson

Another highlight, Backsliders was founded by Dom Turner in 1986. Rob Hirst of Midnight Oil joined in 2000 and gave the blues band its rock edge. There are times when it feels like the Oils but that’s only because Rob has such a unique style. What Backsliders do with The Stones ‘Gimme Shelter’, turning it into a Delta Blues song, really makes the song their own.

Rob Hirst of Backsliders at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Rob Hirst of Backsliders at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

This is the thing about festivals, you expect one thing but are surprised in entirely other areas.

I’m looking forward to today, especially as it’s the last time ever I’ll get to see Buddy Guy, who at age 86 won’t be touring again. Henry Wagons, CW Stoneking and Chain will be definitely worth checking out. Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams are an early treat for the day and later Paolo Nutini, Keb Mo and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram will also be part of the must see shows today. The big question, how to juggle?

https://bluesfestmelbourne.com.au

Bluesfest Melbourne line-up Sunday 9 April 2023

Naarm Stage
1.30pm Kee’ahn
3.15pm Henry Wagons
5.00pm Fools
6.45pm CW Stoneking
8.15pm Greensky Bluegrass
10pm Chain

The Plenary Theatre
2pm Steve Earle & The Dukes
3.45pm Lucinda Williams
6pm Buddy Guy
8.30pm Paolo Nutini

Music City Stage
2.30pm Southern Avenue
4.15pm Eric Gales
5.45pm Kaleo
7.30pm Keb Mo
9.15pm Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

