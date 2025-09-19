Sabaton Join Forces With Nothing More On New Single “Crossing The Rubicon” - Noise11.com

Swedish power metal titans Sabaton have dropped their latest single, “Crossing The Rubicon,” featuring Jonny Hawkins and Mark Vollelunga from American rockers Nothing More. The collaborative version hits the airwaves today, ahead of the release of Sabaton’s 11th studio album, Legends, out October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Watch the lyric video here: Crossing The Rubicon (ft. Nothing More)

Frontman Joakim Brodén says working with Nothing More was “an absolute pleasure,” adding, “There’s something powerful about bringing two worlds together in music.” Bassist Pär Sundström agrees, calling it “a special treat for both their fans and ours.”

On the American side, Jonny Hawkins described the track as awakening “that old, war spirit in me and makes me want to ride a horse straight into the gates of hell.” Guitarist Mark Vollelunga added that the collaboration let them put their “special Nothing More sauce on Scandinavian metal.”

The track is a perfect fit for Sabaton’s Legends, which dives into the stories of history’s greatest figures, including Joan of Arc, Napoleon, Julius Caesar, and Miyamoto Musashi. “Crossing The Rubicon” zeroes in on Caesar, the Roman general and statesman whose march across the Rubicon river ignited a civil war and changed the course of history.

“Everyone knows the phrase ‘Veni, vidi, vici,’” Sundström notes. “He was a force of nature who reshaped an entire empire. And his story…well it’s pure Sabaton material.” Brodén adds, “Caesar had war, ambition, betrayal…everything that fits right into the world of Sabaton. He didn’t just fight battles; he changed history.”

Legends will be available across multiple formats: CD, 2 CD digibook, 2 CD earbook (including the exclusive Storyteller Edition), 11 unique vinyl editions, additional exclusive vinyl colours, and a limited box set with even more exclusive vinyl and cassette options. Among the vinyl editions, there’s a “Julius Caesar Edition” featuring unique artwork.

Legends Tracklist:

Templars

Hordes of Khan

A Tiger Among Dragons

Crossing the Rubicon

I, Emperor

Maid of Steel

Impaler

Lightning at the Gates

The Duelist

The Cycle of Songs

Till Seger

Since forming in 1999, Sabaton have headlined major festivals, sold out arenas worldwide, and earned Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums. They’ve scored eight Top 10 international chart positions, six Top 5 rankings, and received multiple Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards.

