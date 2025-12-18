The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Good Evening Boys & Girls Box Set Announced - Noise11.com

The Sensational Alex Harvey Band will be celebrated with Good Evening Boys & Girls, a major new archival release documenting the group at full flight on stage. The comprehensive 21 CD box set brings together concert recordings spanning the band’s most vital years, capturing the performances that built their formidable reputation across the UK, Europe and beyond.

Released on 10 April 2026, Good Evening Boys & Girls is the most ambitious live collection assembled from the SAHB catalogue. It draws together 16 previously unreleased shows, tracing the band’s evolution from early London club dates in 1973 through to major halls, festivals and international appearances later in the decade.

Formed in Glasgow in 1972, The Sensational Alex Harvey Band were unlike their contemporaries. While studio albums earned critical respect, it was the stage where the group defined itself. Frontman Alex Harvey blended street theatre, music hall humour and hard-edged rock storytelling into performances that felt unpredictable and immersive.

Alongside Harvey, guitarist Zal Cleminson’s mime inspired visual persona, Chris Glen’s commanding bass presence, Hugh McKenna’s expressive keyboards and Ted McKenna’s driving drums created a unit that thrived on tension and release. The band’s influence would later be felt strongly in Australia, notably shaping the approach of Bon Scott era AC/DC.

The box set follows SAHB across key venues and moments, including London’s Marquee Club in 1973, the Rainbow Theatre in 1974, US dates in New York, and extensive UK touring during 1975 and 1976. A long rumoured highlight is finally included, the legendary Glasgow Apollo Christmas shows of 1975, regarded by fans as peak SAHB.

Recordings have been sourced from original soundboard and radio tapes, remastered by Pete Reynolds to preserve the raw atmosphere of the original performances. The result presents SAHB as audiences experienced them, direct, dynamic and constantly shifting from night to night.

Beyond the audio, Good Evening Boys & Girls includes a substantial 144 page hardback book. The book features rare and previously unseen photographs from leading rock photographers including Ian Dickson, Janet Macoska, Michael Putland and Kevin Cummins, among others.

New liner notes from longtime Harvey historian Martin Kielty provide context to the recordings and the period. Much of the reproduced memorabilia comes from the personal archive of Ted McKenna and the extensive collection of Martin Davies, offering insight into the day to day working life of the band.

A replica Glasgow Apollo programme and a signed band photograph from Zal Cleminson and Chris Glen complete the package. The project was created with the full cooperation of surviving members, band associates and the estates of Alex Harvey, Ted McKenna and Hugh McKenna.

The Sensational Alex Harvey Band recorded a string of respected albums for Vertigo during the 1970s and scored major hits including Delilah, The Boston Tea Party and Anthem. While the band never achieved sustained US chart success, they developed a strong cult following in cities such as Cleveland, helped by influential radio airplay.

Their theatrical approach to rock performance left a lasting mark. Artists ranging from Nick Cave to Robert Smith have acknowledged Harvey’s impact, particularly his role as a bridge between classic rock showmanship and the emerging punk sensibility of the late 1970s.

Good Evening Boys & Girls stands as a detailed document of that legacy, preserving performances that defined SAHB as one of Britain’s most compelling live bands.

Disc Breakdown

Marquee Club London 1973

Rainbow London 1974

Mayfair Newcastle 1974

Syracuse New York Autumn 1974

Electric Ladyland New York 1974

Mayfair Ballroom Newcastle 1975

Guildhall Preston 1975

Free Trade Hall Manchester 1975

Free Trade Hall Manchester 1975

City Hall Sheffield 1975

City Hall Sheffield 1975

Yes Open Air Concert Stoke On Trent 1975

Yes Open Air Concert Stoke On Trent 1975

Apollo Glasgow 1975

Apollo Glasgow 1975

New Victoria London 1975

New Victoria London 1975

New Victoria London 1975

Free Trade Hall Manchester 1976

Neue Welt Berlin 1976

Reading Festival 1977

Good Evening Boys & Girls is released on 10 April.

