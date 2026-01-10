Shoreline Announce New Album Is This The Low Point Or The Moment After? - Noise11.com

German emo-punk and hardcore outfit Shoreline have unveiled their third studio album, Is This The Low Point Or The Moment After?, set for release on 13 March 2026 through Pure Noise Records. Alongside the announcement, the band released two singles, Sweet Spot and Out Of Touch, giving a first taste of the record’s introspective yet dynamic sound.

Hailing from Münster, Shoreline have carved out a reputation in the European DIY punk and hardcore scenes. The band emerged in 2015, playing basement shows and squats before expanding to larger venues and opening for acts such as Basement, Silverstein, Spanish Love Songs, and Hot Water Music. Their previous album, To Figure Out, showcased a mix of political reflection and personal narrative, tackling climate crisis, animal rights, friendships, and love, and positioned Shoreline as a distinct voice in Germany’s punk rock landscape. That album also marked a milestone as the first German release on US label Pure Noise Records, opening doors beyond Europe.

Is This The Low Point Or The Moment After? is a concept album examining the moments when life hits rock bottom, asking the listener-and the band themselves-if they can identify the turning point towards recovery. Singer Hansol Seung explains, “There’s a very clear turning point within this album for me-the low point, if you will-from which the mood and songs start to become more hopeful. When I showed the record to our closest friends, everyone told me a different part that they’ve very clearly identified as their low point. I think that is in equal parts funny but also beautiful.”

The opening single, Sweet Spot, explores the slow drift between two people unaware of the growing gap, capturing frustration and misunderstanding in a fast-paced, melodic pop-punk format. Meanwhile, Out Of Touch complements this narrative with a reflective, emotionally charged sound.

Musically, the album merges Shoreline’s hardcore roots with a broadened approach to alternative rock. The band cites contemporary emo and hardcore influences such as One Step Closer, Arm’s Length, and Koyo, while also weaving in a distinctly German alternative music sensibility. Big melodies, heavy riffs, and sharp songwriting underpin the album, all delivered through a raw, honest DIY lens.

The record features contributions from close friends in the scene, including Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners and Hot Water Music on the track “Workaround,” bridging classic punk sensibilities with modern energy. Guest vocal appearances, thoughtful arrangements, and thematic cohesion reinforce Shoreline’s evolution into one of Europe’s most compelling emo-punk acts.

Seung also continues his personal journey of self-awareness and empowerment, reflecting on his experiences growing up as an Asian-German. Building on themes explored in To Figure Out, the album embraces unlearning internalised stereotypes and fostering connections with Bipoc audiences at Shoreline shows worldwide.

The band is currently preparing for a UK and European tour in February 2026, joined by labelmates Arm’s Length, Koyo, and Ben Quad. The tour will follow their recently sold-out hometown show at Münster’s Sputnikhalle, where 600 fans witnessed the band’s largest headlining concert to date.

Is This The Low Point Or The Moment After? promises to be Shoreline’s most fully realised work yet, demonstrating a clear vision for their music while remaining rooted in the energy and authenticity that propelled them from basement shows to international recognition.

Track Listing:

01. Worry Count

02. Brittle Bon

03. Sweet Spot

04. Forgive (Feat. Joe Taylor)

05. Paradox Man

06. Synchronize

07. Out Of Touch

08. Good Times

09. Youthfully Naive

10. Phantom Pain

