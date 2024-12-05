Sir Brian May's Wife Lady Anita Gives Updates on his Health - Noise11.com

Sir Brian May’s wife Lady Anita Dobson has given an update on his health, seven months after he had a stroke.

Brian suffered a stroke in May, and was rushed to hospital. Since then he had told how he has been unable to use his arm.

Now his wife, Anita has told how he’s coping since the medical emergency.

“He’s much better now, he’s stabilised now, which is brilliant,” Anita told The Mirror.

“‘I just hope we don’t have any more reoccurrences. He’s got the use of that arm, which was a bit of a challenge, back now.”

She continued, “So, yeah, he’s good to go now. He’s playing the piano quite a lot in the house. He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it – the piano in the house is really, just very relaxing.”

She explained that he’d waited a few months before attempting to play music, so he didn’t overdo it.

“He didn’t actually try (to play an instrument) until after he’d recovered quite a bit. And then he very slowly started to pick up an acoustic guitar and gradually just exercise the muscles. And it very quickly came back. He’s just retraining the messages from your brain to that arm, that it’s actually okay to do what it used to do. It was scary.”

She added, “And also being a genius for someone like that. His brain’s overloaded, that’s what it is. He’s too clever for his own good.”

Brian co-founded Queen with Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, and was the lead guitarist and backing vocalist in the band. He also has a PhD in astrophysics.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

