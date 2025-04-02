 Sir Sam Mendes Casts His Four Beatles For Binge Worthy Movies - Noise11.com
Sir Sam Mendes Casts His Four Beatles For Binge Worthy Movies

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2025

in News

Sir Sam Mendes has officially named his four Beatles for the four movies he is making about each of The Beatles.

Mendes is making four feature films with each film focused on one of the Fab Four Beatles.

The cast is:

Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)
Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)
Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)
Joseph Quinn (George Harrison)

The movies are due in 2028.

Here is the official announcement with details of the project:

About The Film

Four feature films, one from each band member’s perspective, will have a global theatrical release in April 2028.
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Sam Mendes, and Neal Street Productions will tell the story of The Beatles with four distinct theatrical feature films. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

As conceived by Mendes, who will direct, the four theatrical feature films – one from each band member’s point-of-view – will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

Mendes will produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. “To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

“Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

