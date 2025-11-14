Slayer Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Hell Awaits For May 2026 - Noise11.com

Slayer will revisit one of the most pivotal albums in their history in 2026, confirming a 40th anniversary reissue of Hell Awaits for release on 15 May through Metal Blade Records. The landmark release marks four decades since the Californian band pushed thrash metal into darker and more complex terrain, setting a benchmark that would influence extreme metal for generations.

When Slayer formed in 1981, the Los Angeles scene was already thick with fast bands, but none were operating with the speed, intensity, and thematic brutality that would become Slayer’s calling card. Their 1983 debut Show No Mercy became Metal Blade’s biggest-selling title at the time, establishing the group as a new force in American metal. But it was Hell Awaits in 1985 that cemented their identity. Guitarist Kerry King has often remarked that this is the album “where Slayer became Slayer”, a sentiment that reflects the band’s shift into more progressive arrangements and darker lyrical focus.

Hell Awaits arrived in April 1985 at a time when thrash metal was entering its first golden era. Debut albums from Megadeth, Exodus, Kreator and Overkill were appearing around the same time, but Slayer’s second record stood out for its long-form compositions, eerie atmosphere, and uncompromising intensity. Influences from Mercyful Fate were felt throughout, inspiring King and co-guitarist Jeff Hanneman to stretch beyond the shorter approach of their debut. While nearly all songs on Show No Mercy clocked in under four minutes, Hell Awaits delivered three tracks beyond the six-minute mark, pushing the structure of thrash further than most of their peers dared at the time.

Tom Araya’s vocal delivery became more defined on this record, navigating rapid-fire passages at speed while keeping every line audible. Dave Lombardo’s drumming evolved as well, moving from the more youthful chaos of earlier recordings into a more precise, propulsive attack that would later become one of the defining sounds of thrash metal.

The album’s reception grew steadily over the years. Although it did not chart on release, its influence runs deep through death metal, black metal, and modern thrash. Musicians such as Phil Anselmo, Gene Hoglan and Dimebag Darrell have cited Hell Awaits as a formative cornerstone. Many of the album’s tracks have been covered repeatedly by underground metal acts, a testament to their enduring impact.

The 40th anniversary reissue brings new life to the album with a complete audio restoration from the original 1985 production tapes by Patrick W Engel at Temple Of Disharmony. The release will be available across vinyl, CD earbook and digital formats, each including the original album along with Live From Bochum 1985, an 18-track previously unreleased concert recording.

Physical Formats

Vinyl Box Set

The box set includes three LPs, a 60-page book, replica memorabilia from the Bochum concert, posters, a slipmat and the full Hell Awaits album pressed on Fire Splatter vinyl.

The live recording is presented on two LPs.

‘Blood’ Filled Liquid Vinyl (Slayer Store Exclusive, Limited To 666 Worldwide)

A collector’s edition featuring the restored album pressed as a liquid-filled vinyl in a gatefold sleeve.

CD Earbook

The earbook houses three CDs, a full 60-page book and posters, presenting the studio album and the complete Bochum concert.

Digital Edition

All digital platforms will include the seven-track album plus the 18-track live recording.

Slayer – Hell Awaits (40th Anniversary) Track Listing

Hell Awaits

Kill Again

At Dawn They Sleep

Praise Of Death

Necrophiliac

Crypts Of Eternity

Hardening Of The Arteries

Hell Awaits (Live From Bochum 1985)

Aggressive Perfector (Live From Bochum 1985)

Captor Of Sin (Live From Bochum 1985)

The Final Command (Live From Bochum 1985)

Kill Again (Live From Bochum 1985)

Crypts Of Eternity (Live From Bochum 1985)

Fight Till Death (Live From Bochum 1985)

Necrophiliac (Live From Bochum 1985)

Haunting The Chapel (Live From Bochum 1985)

Hardening Of The Arteries (Live From Bochum 1985)

Black Magic (Live From Bochum 1985)

Die By The Sword (Live From Bochum 1985)

The Antichrist (Live From Bochum 1985)

At Dawn They Sleep (Live From Bochum 1985)

Show No Mercy (Live From Bochum 1985)

Evil Has No Boundaries (Live From Bochum 1985)

Chemical Warfare (Live From Bochum 1985)

Praise Of Death (Live From Bochum 1985)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)