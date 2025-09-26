Snoop Dogg Spotting Is The Big Melbourne Sport This Weekend - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg is in town and ready to turn the MCG into a party. The rap icon will headline the Telstra pre-game show at the AFL Grand Final this Saturday, promising fans a performance packed with classics, surprises, and even a touch of Australian flair.

“Every time I come here you roll out the blue carpet,” Snoop told media during a press call at the MCG. “So I want to show some love back and give you something special.”

The 52-year-old West Coast legend has made Australia a regular stop over his three-decade career, but this weekend’s performance marks his biggest local stage yet. With 100,000 fans expected inside the stadium and millions more watching from home, the Doggfather is planning nothing short of a spectacle.

“This is months in the making,” he said. “From the stage design to the sound, we tweak everything right down to the last day. I want it to look right, sound right, feel right – and most importantly, I want people singing along. That’s what makes it memorable.”

Snoop made his presence known on Thursday afternoon when he rolled into Richmond’s Swan Street in a Cadillac lowrider to drop into a BWS store. Footage captured by podcasters The MacPack showed the rap superstar casually strolling into the bottle shop, before re-emerging to a crowd of fans and posing for selfies.

In a bizarre twist, Hawthorn forward Nick Watson was also spotted arriving at the same store in a ute during the commotion. The visit was widely seen as a nod to Snoop’s collaboration with Australian wine label 19 Crimes, which will host him for an official Grand Final afterparty on Saturday night.

From there, Snoop moved on to St Kilda, where he caused chaos at The Espy with a free late-night DJ set as “DJ Snoopadelic”. The one-hour performance kicked off at 11.53pm, drawing fans who had queued since dawn for a glimpse of the icon.

“Anybody came to have a good time tonight?” he asked, firing up the crowd with a string of hits including Drop It Like It’s Hot and Gin and Juice, alongside California Gurls and Puff Daddy’s I’ll Be Missing You.

Wearing a tracksuit and his trademark dark shades, Snoop puffed away on a giant joint throughout the set, even sharing it with a member of the audience. “Shout-out to all the beautiful ladies from Australia. I see you, baby,” he told the packed room.

Collingwood’s Isaac Quaynor and St Kilda’s Jack Steele and Callum Wilkie were among the AFL stars spotted at the show, presented by Tequila Don Julio 1942.

The party continues Friday night with a set at Melbourne CBD nightclub Ms Collins, before the Grand Final pre-game show on Saturday and a post-game performance for 19 Crimes.

At Thursday’s media call, Snoop said he was honoured to be chosen for the AFL’s showpiece event. “I know this is not just a sport. It is a way of life. I know it’s not just a team or a club. It is part of your DNA. So I understand what is at stake. I’m here to do my part and bring what I bring to the table.”

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon assured fans Snoop’s set would be a family-friendly event. “He’s performed at the Olympics. He’s performed at the Super Bowl. I think the AFL Grand Final, he will suit that stage. I’ve always been confident he will put on a show. I’m even more confident now,” Dillon said. “I know what songs he is going to play and I think they’ll be more than suitable for a family friendly audience.”

Joining Snoop on stage will be Melbourne’s own Tash Sultana as part of his live band, with Baker Boy also returning to the Grand Final stage after his 2021 appearance in Perth.

Earlier this week, Snoop laced up for his first ever AFL kick on the MCG turf, even trying a banana shot under the guidance of players. “That was my first kick ever,” he laughed. “They taught me how to place the ball, where to look, the whole technique. I’m a good listener.”

While he wouldn’t tip a winner between Geelong and Brisbane, Snoop said fans should expect a fierce contest. “The Cats and the Lions scratched and clawed their way here. It’s going to be a dog fight.”

As for his well-documented love of AFL guernseys, Snoop explained: “Wherever I am, I rep the local team. Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth – if that’s your team, that’s who I’m wearing. I represent them like they represent me. I’m the people’s champ.”

Crowd participation will be key in his pre-game set, and Snoop hinted that one particular track is guaranteed to lift the MCG. “Everywhere I’ve been in Australia this week, people keep asking me the same thing: ‘Snoop, you gonna drop it like it’s hot?’ So yeah… that one’s a lock.”

And while Katy Perry famously worked California Gurls into her 2024 show, Snoop joked he may do the same. “Out of respect I wasn’t going to touch it, but hey… West Coast forever.”

Before leaving the MCG press call, Snoop was presented with a novelty AFL pizza box merch pack. “I was hoping for pepperoni pizza,” he grinned, “but this is fresh. I love it. This collab is official.”

With his Swan Street stunt, a wild St Kilda club set, another Melbourne party locked in, and the AFL Grand Final itself ahead, Snoop Dogg is living up to his promise of making this a weekend to remember.

“This is all about love,” he said. “Australia always shows me love, so I’m here to give it back.”

Watch the Snoop Dogg AFL interview here:

