Social Distortion Rework Chris Isaak's ‘Wicked Game' As Mike Ness Revisits The Band's Long History With Cover Songs - Noise11 Music News

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness says covering Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ for the new album ‘Born To Kill’ continues a tradition that has seen the band reinterpret songs by The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and June Carter through the lens of California punk rock.

by Paul Cashmere

For more than four decades, Social Distortion have built a catalogue balancing original material with carefully chosen cover songs, and on the band’s new album ‘Born To Kill’, Mike Ness has turned to Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ as the latest chapter in that story.

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Speaking to Noise11, Ness said the decision to record the 1989 classic came from a personal connection to the song and a belief that Social Distortion could bring a different texture to it.

“That was so fun to do,” Mike Ness told Noise11. “I always pick cover songs that I want to sing. I really just would love to sing this and bring my guitar playing to it. Usually I try to pick songs that are a little more obscure and not as popular, but it didn’t matter with this one.”

The inclusion of ‘Wicked Game’ on ‘Born To Kill’ places Social Distortion into a lineage of artists who have reinterpreted Isaak’s signature song over the years. Originally released on Isaak’s 1989 album ‘Heart Shaped World’, the song became an international hit after director David Lynch used it in the 1990 film Wild At Heart. Its sparse arrangement and emotional restraint made it a crossover success between

rock, pop and alternative audiences.

For Ness, the appeal was in finding a way to reshape the song without losing its atmosphere.

“I was pretty confident that I could bring a very dusty, dirty version of this to the public,” he said. “It was a challenge and it was a lot of fun to do.”

The recording also reflects the broader musical DNA that has always separated Social Distortion from many of their punk contemporaries. Since forming in Orange County in 1978, the band have drawn heavily from rockabilly, country, blues and classic rock alongside hardcore punk. Those influences have repeatedly surfaced through their choice of covers.

Over the years, Social Distortion have tackled songs by The Rolling Stones including ‘Under My Thumb’ and the deeper catalogue cut ‘Backstreet Girl’, selections that highlighted Ness’s long admiration for the British band’s songwriting.

Ness said he has always been drawn to songs that can survive reinterpretation.

“You gave us one everybody knew and one only the fans knew,” Paul Cashmere noted to Ness during the interview, referring to the two Rolling Stones covers.

The band’s catalogue also stretches into American country music. Social Distortion previously covered Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’, years before Cash’s late-career resurgence introduced him to a younger alternative audience.

Ness recalled being questioned at the time for bringing country influences into punk rock circles.

“I remember my peers saying, ‘Why are you doing that? That’s not very punk rock’,” Ness said. “I’m like, ‘Yes it is’. Johnny Cash was the original punk rocker.”

The connection between punk and country has become increasingly recognised in recent decades, but Ness has been exploring that territory since Social Distortion’s earliest recordings. His songwriting often mirrors country music’s themes of addiction, regret, redemption and survival, subjects that became defining elements of albums like ‘Prison Bound’, ‘Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell’ and ‘White Light White Heat White Trash’.

Ness told Noise11 those influences began in childhood.

“I grew up with country music around the house,” he said. “The Carter Family really resonated with me. That depression-era folk music sounded desperate and lonely and heartbreaking. It really resonated with me.”

That perspective also informed collaborations on ‘Born To Kill’, including a guest appearance from Lucinda Williams on the track ‘Crazy Dreamer’. Ness said Williams was an obvious choice because of the compatibility between their voices and shared musical instincts.

The release of ‘Born To Kill’ arrives after a 15-year gap between Social Distortion studio albums, the longest break in the band’s history. Ness told Noise11 the delay was shaped by personal circumstances including family issues, health battles and the impact of COVID, but he also admitted he simply was not ready creatively to make the album earlier.

When the project finally came together, Ness approached it with the goal of making a definitive Social Distortion record. He revealed there were more than 40 songs considered for the final tracklisting and confirmed additional material is already prepared for a future release.

The renewed creative burst could also extend beyond the band. Ness confirmed he has a solo record ready to record, although Social Distortion remains his primary focus.

For Australian fans, the interview also delivered a strong indication the band will return locally. Ness confirmed Social Distortion are planning Australian shows in 2027 after sporadic visits over the years, including appearances in 2011 and 2023.

At a time when legacy punk bands are increasingly revisiting their histories, Social Distortion’s approach stands apart because the influences have never been hidden. Whether drawing from Chris Isaak, The Rolling Stones or Johnny Cash, Ness continues to frame punk rock as part of a much broader American musical tradition.

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