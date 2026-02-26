Social Distortion Born To Kill Announced As First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

Social Distortion return with Born To Kill, their eighth studio album and first new record since 2011, marking a new chapter for Mike Ness after cancer recovery.

by Paul Cashmere

After a 15-year gap between studio albums, Social Distortion will release Born To Kill on May 8, 2026 through Epitaph Records, closing one of the longest recording silences in the band’s near five-decade history.

The title track has already become a fixture of recent live sets, road-tested in front of loyal crowds before its official release. It signals a renewed urgency from frontman Mike Ness, whose recovery from stage one tonsil cancer in 2023 placed the band’s recording schedule on hold and reshaped the timeline for what would become their eighth album.

Born To Kill arrives as the follow-up to 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, extending a catalogue that began with 1983’s Mommy’s Little Monster and includes landmark releases such as Social Distortion, Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell and White Light, White Heat, White Trash. Across those records, Ness has chronicled addiction, redemption, loyalty and survival, themes that have resonated with successive generations of listeners.

The new album is co-produced by Ness and Dave Sardy and features guest appearances from Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and American singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams. The cover art is a collaboration between Ness and artist Shepard Fairey, aligning the band’s longstanding visual identity with a contemporary aesthetic.

Musically, Born To Kill leans into the hybrid sound Social Distortion have refined since the late 1980s, a fusion of Southern California punk, country inflection and classic rock and roll. The title track references influences that have long informed Ness’ writing, with lyrical nods to Lou Reed, Iggy and the Stooges and David Bowie.

Other songs on the record revisit the reflective terrain that produced staples such as Story Of My Life and I Was Wrong. Tracks including Tonight and The Way Things Were are positioned as emotionally direct narratives, grounded in the autobiographical candour that has defined Ness’ songwriting since the band’s early days in Fullerton, California.

Formed in 1978 amid the first wave of Orange County hardcore, Social Distortion emerged alongside contemporaries including Agent Orange and Adolescents. Their early years were marked by volatility, lineup changes and Ness’ struggles with addiction, leading to a mid-1980s hiatus. The band resurfaced with 1988’s Prison Bound, introducing the country and blues elements that would become central to their identity.

Mainstream recognition followed with the self-titled Social Distortion in 1990, propelled by Ball And Chain, Story Of My Life and a reworking of Ring Of Fire. The album achieved gold certification in the United States and established the group as one of the most commercially successful acts to emerge from the American punk underground. S

Subsequent records deepened that reach, with Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell also earning gold status.

Over 48 years, Social Distortion have released seven studio albums, multiple compilations and a live record, while maintaining a relentless touring schedule. The current lineup features Ness alongside Jonny Wickersham, Brent Harding and David Hidalgo Jr., with Ness the sole constant member since inception.

The path to Born To Kill has been protracted. Work on new material stretched across more than a decade, interrupted by touring cycles and, most significantly, Ness’ cancer diagnosis in June 2023. Following surgery and rehabilitation, Ness returned to the stage in 2024, resuming vocal duties while continuing to complete the album in stages.

In early 2026, a teaser clip of Ness walking beneath the band’s skeleton logo, accompanied by imagery of a tiger and the words Born To Kill, confirmed the record’s title and release window. The band subsequently announced an August to October 2026 tour with Descendents and The Chats as support, alongside an appearance at Hellfest in Clisson in June.

Born To Kill stands as both continuation and renewal, extending a body of work that has sold more than three million records worldwide. For a band often described as elder statesmen of the Southern California punk movement, the new album reinforces their durability and their commitment to the hard-earned truths that have shaped their music since 1978.

