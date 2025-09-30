SongHubs Expands to Africa in Historic Collaboration with AMA, CAPASSO and SAMRO - Noise11.com

SongHubs, the flagship songwriting program of APRA AMCOS, is set to make history this October with its first-ever edition in Africa. In a groundbreaking partnership, the African Music Academy (AMA), the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) and the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) have joined forces to launch African SongHubs.

The three-day songwriting intensive will run from 20-22 October in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together 12 artists from across Africa, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Designed as a creative and cultural exchange, the event will merge genres, voices and perspectives, with the goal of producing new music that transcends borders.

The participating line-up features a mix of established and emerging voices. Representing Australia and New Zealand are Australian/Spanish jazz virtuoso David Rodriguez (GODTET), Papua New Guinean-born future soul artist Ngaiire, and Māori singer-songwriter TAWAZ. On the African side, the camp will welcome Grammy-nominated South African artist and producer Brenden Praise, Zambian rapper and songwriter Cleo Ice Queen, Congolese producer Thasi Ponda, and South African R&B star Elaine.

For Rodriguez, the opportunity is about pushing musical boundaries, “This is the kind of project I live for – collaboration pushing music into new places. Being surrounded by artists from across Africa, PNG, Australia and Aotearoa is a rare and powerful opportunity. I’m grateful to be included and can’t wait to dive in and see what we create together.”

Ngaiire is equally enthusiastic, citing the strong connection her music has already found in South Africa, “I’ve been wanting to get out to SA for some time, especially after discovering how some of my songs from the last record resonated in that territory. Really excited to get out there and work with some of the country’s best and very grateful for this opportunity from APRA! Pumped!”

Since its launch in 2013, SongHubs has supported over 2,000 songwriters from Australia and New Zealand in more than 30 international locations. The program has generated over 6,000 songs, some of which have been recorded by artists including Chris Brown, Killer Mike, Nicki Minaj and Zayn Malik. Locally, the initiative has involved artists such as Briggs, Courtney Barnett, G Flip, Sarah Aarons, Lindsay Rimes and Troye Sivan.

Originally conceived as a traditional songwriting camp, SongHubs has evolved into a global creative network, offering artists a professional studio environment to sharpen their craft, forge international relationships, and build commercially viable music careers.

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston described the African edition as an important new chapter, “SongHubs provides a world-leading collaborative experience that’s vital to exploring overseas opportunities, so to be able to partner with our African rights management counterparts and give members the opportunity to write in a culturally respectful and creatively rich environment is so exciting. I can’t wait to see what comes out of it!”

Kgomotso Mosenogi, General Manager of Marketing & Communications at SAMRO, highlighted the broader impact on the music industry:

“Cultural exchange is at the heart of creativity. African SongHubs embodies what SAMRO stands for, which is empowering our members with opportunities to learn, collaborate and innovate across borders. By participating in global conversations and sharing our uniquely African stories through music, our creators are enriched both artistically and professionally, which in turn strengthens the cultural and economic fabric of the South African music industry.”

African Music Academy President Wally Badarou sees the event as a catalyst for future creativity, “For the African Music Academy, co-organising the inaugural edition of SongHubs on the African continent represents a profound source of inspiration and a catalyst for fostering African creativity. This remarkable partnership is set to cultivate unique artistic and musical fusions, positioning this special edition of SongHubs as a significant milestone in the celebration and global promotion of African music.”

African SongHubs is more than a songwriting camp-it’s a cultural statement. By bringing together voices from Africa, Australia and Aotearoa, it creates a rare collaborative space for music that reflects the diversity of its participants and the interconnectedness of global creativity.

As APRA AMCOS and its African partners bring the concept to Johannesburg for the first time, the program underlines its mission: to provide songwriters with the tools, networks and opportunities to make their music resonate on a global stage.

