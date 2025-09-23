Sooshi Mango Add Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne Dates To Home Made Encore Tour - Noise11.com

Comedy phenomenon Sooshi Mango have extended their Home Made Encore 2025 tour with new shows confirmed for Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne, giving fans a final chance to catch the trio live before they take a break.

The fresh dates are:

Newcastle – Civic Theatre – Friday 5 December

Sydney – Coliseum Theatre – Saturday 6 December

Melbourne – Plenary @ MCEC – Saturday 7 February

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 24 September at 4.00pm via sooshimango.com and tegdainty.com.

The announcement follows a whirlwind run that has already seen the Home Made Encore tour sell out multiple shows across Brisbane, Wollongong, Canberra, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. The new shows continue the momentum from last year, when Sooshi Mango delivered an incredible 39 performances across the country.

Sooshi Mango’s strength lies in transforming the quirks of migrant families into relatable, laugh-out-loud theatre. Their stage work features beloved characters like Johnny, Vince and Sam, alongside matriarchs Carmela, Angela and Giuseppina, skewering cultural stereotypes while celebrating the humour and heart of immigrant households. Audiences can expect a mix of outrageous sketches, musical numbers and quick-fire banter that keeps the laughs rolling from start to finish.

The group’s success story began in 2015, when brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri joined forces with their long-time friend Andrew Manfre. Initially posting comedy videos online, their skits such as Italians vs Greeks and Ethnic Dads became viral hits, quickly racking up millions of views. From there, Sooshi Mango transitioned to the stage, building a reputation as one of Australia’s most popular comedy acts.

Their touring history is stacked: Fifty Shades of Ethnic, Ethnic Vacation – The Invasion of Canada, and Off The Boat have all been major box office successes, with Off The Boat alone selling more than 100,000 tickets across 44 shows. The group cemented their live reputation when they sold out Rod Laver Arena three nights in a row, a rare achievement for any comedy act.

Sooshi Mango’s appeal extends beyond Italian-Australian audiences, with their humour resonating strongly across Greek, Croatian, Macedonian, Serbian and wider multicultural communities. Their sketches reflect the everyday experiences of families who grew up with accents at the dinner table, neighbours peering over fences, and parents wielding slippers as weapons of discipline – a universality that has allowed their comedy to transcend cultural lines.

The Home Made Encore 2025 run has been billed as the final chance to see the trio live before they retreat for what they jokingly describe as a season of “hibernation fuelled by pizza, pasta and wine.” Fans who want to see Sooshi Mango’s trademark blend of nostalgia and chaos on stage will need to move quickly when tickets go on sale.

Tickets are available from 4.00pm on Wednesday 24 September.

