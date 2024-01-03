Sophie Ellis-Bextor Has A Hit All Over Again Thanks To Saltburn - Noise11.com

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was a hit for Sophie Ellis-Bextor in 2001. In 2024, it is a hit all over again, with thanks to the movie ‘Saltburn’.

In the final scenes of ‘Saltburn’, Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keogh) dances naked around UK heritage mansion Drayton House, flopping around his enormously large penis to the tune of Sophie’s classic pop song.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor posted, “Emerald Fennell’s brilliant, twisted and very funny movie Saltburn comes to Amazon Prime Video. I can’t wait to watch it again – I love it so much. What a glorious thing to be part of the soundtrack (and have the song used in such a unique and memorable way!). It’s also been really brilliant to see so many of you using the song on Insta and TikTok, including the talented Rosamund Pike! Keep the videos coming – I love it.

Congrats to Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike for their Golden Globe nominations, too. Much deserved! Really fabulous performances”.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor co-wrote ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ with Gregg Alexander (from New Radicals) for her debut album ‘Read My Lips’ in 2001. It was her biggest hit reached No 3 in Australia, and No 2 in the UK but it missed out in America.

