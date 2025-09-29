Soulfly Unleash ‘Nihilist' With Todd Jones As New Album Chama Approaches - Noise11.com

Extreme metal veterans Soulfly are gearing up for the release of their thirteenth studio album Chama on 24 October 2025 through Nuclear Blast Records. Ahead of the record, the band have unveiled a punishing new single, ‘Nihilist’, featuring a guest appearance from Todd Jones of Nails.

The track arrives with an intense video directed by Costin Chioreanu, filmed in Bulgaria, that matches the raw power of the song.

Frontman Max Cavalera explained the inspiration behind ‘Nihilist’, revealing a personal tribute to Lars-Göran “LG” Petrov of Entombed, who passed away in 2021.

“My lyrics are inspired by LG of Entombed and Nihilist,” Cavalera says. “He was always a big influence on me. This is one of the heaviest songs on the record and I love the fact that we went to Bulgaria to make the video. Todd Jones is the special guest on the song, delivering the hardest line on the record – ‘I don’t believe in anything!’”

Produced by Max’s son Zyon Cavalera, Chama represents both continuity and evolution for Soulfly. Zyon has stepped into an increasingly central creative role, shaping the sound of the album with modern weight and precision while honouring the tribal-infused aggression that has defined Soulfly since their inception in the late 1990s.

The single also marks the first official Soulfly video appearance for guitarist Mike De Leon, who said of the release, “From the depths of the deepest tribes, we bring you the new Soulfly. This being my first official video ever with the guys is a complete honour. Enjoy it, crank it up, and start the living room mosh pits!”

Recorded at Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona, Chama was engineered by John Aquilino, a long-time collaborator and family friend. Production duties were handled by Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk (known for his work with Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Turnstile), who also mixed and mastered the album.

Artwork was created by Carletta Parrish, while the band line-up features Max Cavalera (vocals, guitar), Igor Amadeus Cavalera (bass, also of Go Ahead & Die and Healing Magic), Zyon Cavalera (drums), and Mike De Leon (guitar).

The album also boasts appearances from Dino Cazares of Fear Factory and Todd Jones of Nails, further cementing Soulfly’s connection to the extremes of heavy music.

Chama Tracklist

Indigenous Inquisition

Storm the Gates

Nihilist

No Pain = No Power

Ghenna

Black Hole Scum

Favela / Dystopia

Always Was, Always Will Be…

Soulfly XIII

Chama

