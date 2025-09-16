The Southern River Band Unleash New Single ‘All Over Town' Ahead of Album Release - Noise11.com

Thornlie’s finest, The Southern River Band, are back swinging with their latest single ‘All Over Town’, the next taste of the upcoming record Easier Said Than Done, dropping 17 October through Civilians.

The track kicks off with a dusty acoustic strum before locking into the sort of strut and swagger that’s become SRB’s calling card. It’s blues, boogie and pub rock bravado rolled into a three-minute hook that refuses to sit still.

“If you’ve ever wondered what someone gets up to when you’re not around, and then thought about what that might sound like over a foot-tappin’ good time, then boy do we have the song for you,” frontman Cal Kramer grins.

Recorded in Byron Bay with Grammy-winner Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), Easier Said Than Done is set to pack 12 tracks of old school Aussie rock.

Alongside ‘All Over Town’, fans have already had a taste of the Bernard Fanning-penned ‘No Such Time’, the payday chant ‘F**k You, Pay Me’, and the storming ‘Don’t Take It To Heart’.

The Falcon and crew have been tearing up international stages across the UK and Europe, recently bringing the chaos back home at BIGSOUND with sweat-soaked sets that left punters floored. Now, they’re about to take Easier Said Than Done around Australia before heading back overseas for a full run of UK and European shows in early 2026.

The Southern River Band – Easier Said Than Done Australian Tour 2025

Thursday 16 October – Howler, Melbourne

Friday 17 October – The Espy, Melbourne

Saturday 18 October – Uni Bar, Adelaide

Thursday 23 October – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday 24 October – Brightside, Brisbane

Saturday 1 November – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle

Tickets are on sale now at thesouthernriverband.com.

Easier Said Than Done Tracklist

Don’t Take It To Heart

Something’s Gotta Give

Bad Luck Baby, Bye Bye

It’s What It’s

One Last Dance

Suits Me Just Fine

All Over Town

No Such Time

Lay It On Me

F**k You, Pay Me

We’ve Got Plans Tonight

One Of These Nights (I’ll Be Gone)

