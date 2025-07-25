‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ Trailer With Paul McCartney and Elton John Premieres - Noise11.com

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ has a brand new trailer with Paul McCartney and Elton John both making cameo appearances.

The sequel with the 2025 Spinal Tap features original members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

The movie is once again directed by Rob Reiner who also stars once again as documentary maker Marty Di Bergi. Starring with Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are former Tap stars Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer with new Tap stars Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, and Chris Addison.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters September 12, 2025.

Check out the new trailer:

And here is the 2020 Harry Shearer Noise11 interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...