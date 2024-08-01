‘Sports Live At Billboard 1981’ Is The Next Release In ARCA’s Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

‘Sports Live at Billboard 1981’ is the latest release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

‘Sports Live at Billboard 1981’ captured Sports at the end of their tenure with a short recording history of just four albums from ‘Reckless’ (1978) to ‘Sondra’ (1981). ‘Sondra’ was released in May 1981 and The Sports broke up a few months later.

The Sports songwriting catalogue was rich in depth and diversity because the band was gifted with three main songwriters with Stephen Cummings, Andrew Pendleberry and Martin Armiger.

Stephen Cummings says “I was lucky because we had three prolific songwriters so it didn’t just rest on me.

“Martin Armiger wrote a lot of great songs like ‘Strangers On A Train’.

“Andrew Pendlebury who wrote ‘Perhaps’ and a lot of other songs liked country music too and prog groups like Yes and Genesis.

“We listened to the songwriters of the time like The Beatles and Stones.

“I listened to a lot of left of centre country music like Joe Ely, and Martin and I were both big Lou Reed fans. It was an eclectic blend of interests and the songs came from that.”

The Sports ROAD CREW (over the years) was:

Cyril Moonan (R.I.P) – TM and stage

Gary Brokenshire – Lights

Andy Crosby (R.I.P) – Lights

Laurie Quigley – Sound Engineer

Jon Lemon – Sound Engineer

Bob Gosford – Sound Engineer

Jim MacMillan – Sound Engineer

Dave Gornalle – Stage

Garry Craft – Monitors

Mark Edwards – Monitors

Gruzzle – Monitors

TRACKS from ‘Sports Live At Billboard 1981’

1 Black Stockings (For Chelsea

2 Don’t Throw Stones

3 Suspicious Minds

4 Passionette

5 Perhaps

6 Strangers On A Train

7 Lucky Shop

8 Blue Hearts

9 Softly, Softly

10 Against The Dance

11 Hit Single

12 This Is Really Something

13 Boys! (What Did The Detective Say)

14 Stop The Baby Talking

15 How Come

16 Who Listens To The Radio?

17 Wedding Ring

18 All The Girls But One

Sports Live At Billboard 1981 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au) and https://ffm.to/thesportslive1981

‘Sports Live At Billboard 1981’ is ARCA’s 42nd ‘Desk Tape’ album which is scheduled for release Friday 2nd August.

