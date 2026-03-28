Stanley Simmons Release Dancing While The World Is Ending As Second Single From Emerging Duo - Noise11.com

Stanley Simmons, the collaboration between Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, has unveiled its second single Dancing While The World Is Ending, signalling further momentum for the project formed by the sons of KISS founders.

by Paul Cashmere

The project Stanley Simmons has released the Mitchell Richmond-directed video for its new track Dancing While The World Is Ending, marking the follow-up to their debut single Body Down, issued in December 2025. The duo, comprising Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, began collaborating in earnest in early 2025 after years of friendship.

The release positions Stanley Simmons as an emerging act with a distinct sonic identity separate from the legacy of KISS, the band that made their fathers, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, global rock figures.

The significance of Dancing While The World Is Ending lies in how quickly the project has evolved from a casual collaboration into a fully realised recording act. What began as an impromptu Instagram performance in December 2024 led to songwriting sessions by February 2025, culminating in a full creative partnership. The pair described their initial experience recording together as immediate and undeniable, citing a natural vocal chemistry that became the foundation of the project.

Musically, the new single builds on the acoustic, harmony-driven approach introduced with Body Down, but expands into a more rhythmic and uptempo arrangement. The track carries a jangling, guitar-forward feel, anchored by layered harmonies that reflect the duo’s shared appreciation for classic songwriting traditions. Their influences draw from artists such as Simon & Garfunkel and The Eagles, whose songs they have covered online, while the structure of Dancing While The World Is Ending introduces a sharper pop-rock edge.

The accompanying video, directed by Mitchell Richmond, reinforces the song’s concept with a visually dynamic performance featuring a large ensemble cast in elaborate costumes. The clip appears to unfold in a continuous take, adding a technical layer to the presentation that aligns with the track’s kinetic energy.

The project has already attracted high-level industry support. Veteran producer Rob Cavallo, known for his work with Green Day and Fleetwood Mac, identified early demo recordings and committed to producing the duo’s debut album while also taking on a management role. Cavallo has described the music as having a “Laurel Canyon” sensibility, pointing to a lineage of introspective, harmony-rich songwriting that contrasts sharply with the hard rock lineage associated with their family names.

Within the broader catalogue timeline, Dancing While The World Is Ending represents only the second official release from Stanley Simmons, yet it signals a rapid maturation in both songwriting and production scope. Their debut album is complete, according to Paul Stanley, although release details remain unannounced.

Stanley has publicly endorsed the project, describing the material as “phenomenal” and emphasising its organic nature. He has also addressed criticism around perceived nepotism, arguing that industry access alone does not sustain a career. His position reflects a long-standing debate within the music business about lineage versus merit, particularly as second-generation artists attempt to establish independent credibility.

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons have acknowledged the scrutiny surrounding their surname-based branding. They argue the choice to perform as Stanley Simmons reflects transparency rather than marketing strategy, aligning themselves with naming conventions used by acts like Hall & Oates and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Their position underscores a practical reality of the current music landscape, where discoverability is shaped by both identity and algorithmic visibility.

The emergence of Stanley Simmons also sits within a broader industry trend where heritage artists’ children are entering the market with stylistic departures from their parents’ work. Rather than replicating the theatrical hard rock of KISS, the duo has leaned into Americana, folk and melodic pop structures, aligning with a resurgence of interest in roots-oriented songwriting among younger audiences.

Critically, the project faces the challenge of sustaining attention beyond initial curiosity. While name recognition may drive first listens, repeat engagement will depend on the strength of the material. Early indicators, including the reception of Body Down and the scale of production behind Dancing While The World Is Ending, suggest a deliberate strategy to position the duo as a long-term creative entity rather than a novelty act.

Looking ahead, the next phase for Stanley Simmons will centre on the release of their debut album and potential live performances, an area Paul Stanley has indicated is imminent. With two singles now establishing their sonic direction, the project is moving from introduction to consolidation, with Dancing While The World Is Ending serving as a key step in defining their artistic identity.

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