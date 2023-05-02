Steve Winwood To Perform On Completely Underwhelming Coronation Concert Line-up - Noise11.com

Rock legend Steve Winwood is one of the latest names to be added to the Coronation Concert in London this weekend but the line-up for what should be the biggest event of the year is pretty bloody ordinary.

England’s King Charles III will get his official ‘pip pip tally ho cherrio’ ceremony this Saturday May 7 with the Blind Faith, Traffic, Spencer Davis Group singer joining a so far underwhelming event.

The Coronation concert is completely missing the line-up of star Sirs like Brian, Rod, Paul, Mick, Elton or Ray. The only celebrity Sir so far singing is Welsh bass baritone Sir Bryn Terfel while Sir Tom Jones will only appear in a pre-recorded sketch. (Where’s Sir Cliff? Even he isn’t there?).

The line-up looks like it was planned more for Eurovision than to welcome in a King. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs is the best they can do?

Tom Cruise and Joan Collins will also appear at the concert for some strange reason. Andrea Bocelli, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage DJ Pete Tong and the winner of The Piano TV talent concert Lucy will also play at this Must Not See event.

Charlie’s mum had Phil Collins Annie Lennox, Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Rid Stewart, Paul McCartney, Ray Davies, Cliff Richard , Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams, The Corrs, Shirley Bassey and Tony Bennett at her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Now THAT was a concert. This thing reads more like the who’s who of a telethon.

Charles will be crowned on Saturday 6 May. His Coronation concert is Sunday.

