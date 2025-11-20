Stone Roses Legend Mani Dies At 63 - Noise11.com

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, the influential bassist of The Stone Roses and long-time Primal Scream member, has died at the age of 63. His brother Greg confirmed the news with a public message stating that it was shared with “the heaviest of hearts”. The announcement has shaken Manchester, a city where Mani’s sound shaped generations of musicians. Family members, colleagues, and the wider music community have been expressing their grief since the news broke.

Mani’s nephew offered his own tribute, noting that Mani would now be reunited with his wife Imelda, who died from cancer in 2023. He described his uncle as a cherished figure within the family, and the comments reflect the depth of the loss. Early reports suggest Mani collapsed at his home in Stockport. An ambulance was called but he could not be revived. Formal details surrounding his passing have not yet been announced.

Rowetta of Happy Mondays described her heartbreak at the loss, sending love to Mani’s family and the many people who held him close. Manchester arts organisation ART For MCR also paid tribute, calling him a giant of the city and a defining influence on anyone who had picked up a guitar or stepped onto a stage in Manchester. Their message captured the mood felt across the local scene, stating that the city’s beat would never be the same.

Fans and friends recall Mani’s generosity and the warmth he brought to each project he joined. Many have spoken about his impact on the city’s musical identity, which was shaped as the Madchester era shifted British music in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This era produced many prominent acts, and The Stone Roses played a central role in its rise.

Born Gary Mounfield, Mani grew up in Manchester and studied at Xaverian College in Rusholme before leaving school at sixteen. His interest in music flourished during this period, and he became known for his unique approach to bass, which carried elements of funk, rock, and emerging alternative styles. Before joining The Stone Roses, he developed a deep love of darts, a sport he continued to champion throughout his life.

Mani joined The Stone Roses in 1987, entering the band at a pivotal moment. The group soon released their landmark self-titled debut, which shaped the sound of a generation and became one of the defining albums of the era. His Rickenbacker 4005 bass, decorated with paint inspired by Jackson Pollock, became a signature symbol of the band’s visual identity. Mani played on both of the group’s studio albums, contributing to tracks that remain influential across alternative rock.

The Stone Roses split in 1996, a moment that marked the end of one of Manchester’s most significant bands. Mani then joined Primal Scream, a group known for reinventing their sound on each record. He once said that Primal Scream were one of only three bands he would ever want to join, the others being The Jesus And Mary Chain and Oasis. The partnership worked, and Mani became a core member of Primal Scream for more than a decade.

Outside his main band roles, Mani performed with several artists and took part in many special events. He appeared with Ocean Colour Scene on tour, performed DJ sets, joined The Enemy on a UK run, and took the stage with Ian Brown on several occasions to perform classic Stone Roses tracks. In 2008, he joined Brown at Summercase Festival in Madrid and Barcelona, giving fans a rare moment of reunion.

Mani was also cast in the film 24 Hour Party People, a biographical comedy drama centred on the Manchester music scene. He performed in the supergroup Freebass with Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order. Although the group ended before releasing their debut album, their collaboration remains a notable footnote in Manchester’s musical story.

In 2011, Mani left Primal Scream to rejoin The Stone Roses for a major reunion. The announcement was greeted with excitement by fans who had long hoped the group would return. Mani had previously joked that the band would only reform when “Manchester City won the European Cup”, yet he was always seen as the member most likely to embrace a reunion.

Only days before his passing, Mani had announced an intimate in-conversation tour, titled The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me. The shows were set to explore his journey through the Madchester scene, his years with Primal Scream, and his memories of key moments such as the band’s iconic 1990 Spike Island performance. Instead, the announcement became a final reminder of how much he still wanted to share with fans.

Manchester has lost a musician who shaped its rhythm. Mani’s influence reached far beyond the city, but his roots remained central to who he was. For many, his music continues to define a period that changed British rock, and his legacy will endure through the artists he inspired.

