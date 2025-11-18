Storye Emerges With Bold New Single Ain't My Fault - Noise11.com

Konvict Kulture has introduced its newest force with the release of Ain’t My Fault, the hard-hitting single from rising hip-hop artist Storye, whose mix of melodic flow, sharp bar delivery, and Southern grit positions her as one of the most exciting new voices in US rap. The track arrives with the fiery confidence of an artist ready to claim her space, using vivid honesty and emotional depth to fuel every line.

Storye’s music is marked by bold imagery, a trait that extends into her visual world, with her videos and social media filled with striking colours that amplify the intensity of her sound. For Storye, art and music are inseparable, each feeding the other.

Raised in Port Arthur, Texas, Storye grew up in an environment shaped by single-parent resilience and everyday adversity. The city has long produced artists with a fierce creative drive, and Storye follows that lineage with her own story of survival and self-determination. She began writing songs early, turning real-life hardship into unfiltered storytelling long before stepping into a studio.

At 16, she was passing out homemade mixtapes, a move that set her path in motion. Years of underground grind sharpened her style into a blend of melodic phrasing, heartfelt confession, and blunt-force honesty about addiction, loss, healing, and hard-earned identity.

In 2024, Storye’s persistence delivered a turning point when she signed with Akon’s rebranded Konvict Kulture label. The signing placed her within a lineage that began when Akon founded Konvict Muzik in 2003, a label known for its signature jail-cell clank tag and its roster of artists including T-Pain, Kat DeLuna, Mali Music, Red Café, Dolla, Costa Titch, and Ya Boy.

Konvict Kulture carries forward that legacy while introducing new voices with global potential. The label sits alongside Akon’s earlier venture, KonLive Distribution, launched in 2006 under Interscope, which famously helped shape the early career of Lady Gaga and supported artists including Kardinal Offishall, Colby O’Donis, Natalia Kills, and R. City.

With decades of chart influence behind him, Akon now champions Storye as one of the most distinct new writers within the label’s roster.

Ain’t My Fault captures everything that has shaped Storye’s rise, with its unfiltered honesty pushing her lyrical weight into the spotlight. The song is driven by a hook that hits fast and stays sharp, making it both an anthem of accountability and a snapshot of her fearless approach.

Akon says Storye’s strength lies in her ability to turn lived truth into narrative clarity, a skill already placing her on a path for long-term impact.

Ain’t My Fault is available now across all major streaming platforms.

Storye is a Texas-born, Atlanta-raised artist signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture. Her music explores trauma, resilience, self-definition, and survival, told through melodic phrasing and a raw tone that sets her apart from her peers. Her story continues to unfold with Ain’t My Fault marking a defining step.

Konvict Kulture was founded by Akon, Melvin Brown, and Bu Thiam under the name Konvict Muzik in 2003, the label became known for its distinct audio tag and influential roster. It operated alongside KonLive Distribution, which partnered with Interscope and helped launch major careers. Rebranded in 2022 as Konvict Kulture, the label remains focused on original voices, global perspectives, and strong storytelling.

