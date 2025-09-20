Taylor Acorn Crashes Back With New Single ‘Crashing Out' - Noise11.com

Taylor Acorn is fuelling her pop-punk comeback with the release of her new single and video Crashing Out, ahead of her debut Fearless Records album Poster Child.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who cut her teeth in the DIY scene before signing to Fearless earlier this year, has fast become one of the most talked about new voices in punk-pop. Acorn has already won fans with her biting anthems Goodbye, Good Riddance and Hangman. Now she’s doubling down with Crashing Out-a hook-heavy banger built on thick guitars, chaotic energy, and Acorn’s raw, emotionally-charged vocals.

Written with Dylan Bauld and Mandy Lee (Misterwives), the track takes its cues from the late-90s/early-2000s golden era of emo and pop-punk, while still sounding sharp enough to cut through today’s scene.

“Crashing Out is one of my favourites on the record,” Acorn says. “It has such an infectious nostalgic feel to it… you can dance to it, you can crash out to it-I’ve done both. I think the fans will really love this one and I’m so excited for everyone to hear it!”

Poster Child-out 24 October-marks a new chapter for Acorn, following years of independent releases and her breakthrough LP Survival In Motion (Deluxe). The album leans into the grit of Avril Lavigne and the anthemic fire of Paramore, while carving a lane of its own for Acorn in the new wave of pop-punk revivalists.

Acorn will take Poster Child on the road this November with a headline North American run, backed by LA alt-rock outfit Wilt. She’s also set to hit the stage at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas and the return of Warped Tour in Orlando.

Taylor Acorn – Crashing Out (Official Music Video)

Poster Child Tracklisting:

People Pleaser

Crashing Out

Hangman

Poster Child

Home Videos

Cheap Dopamine

Blood On Your Hands

Goodbye, Good Riddance

Sucker Punch

Vertigo

Theme Park

Masquerade

Poster Child is out 24 October via Fearless Records.

