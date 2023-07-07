Taylor Swift Dominates UK Chart - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift is set to dominate the Official Singles Chart Top 10 following the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Mine (Taylor’s Version) is tracking to become this week’s highest new entry at Number 4, Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version) follows at Number 7, while Lover single Cruel Summer (8) could secure Taylor a trio of Top 10 hits come Friday.

Taylor is no match for Dave & Central Cee, though. The duo are on their way to a sixth week at Number 1 with Sprinter.

Peggy Gou’s irresistible dance tune (It Goes Like) Nanana is heading for the Top 5 (5), while Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson’s 0800 HEAVEN is flying up to the Top 10 (10).

Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam is as popular as ever, possibly ready to ricochet back into the Top 10 (9).

Jorja Smith’s Little Things could rise to a new peak (13), as could The Weeknd, Madonna and Playboi Carti with Popular (15).

We could also be looking at brand-new peaks inside the Top 20 for Tom Grennan’s How Does It Feel (16) and Anne-Marie & Shania Twain’s Unhealthy (17).

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

