The 20 Songs In For APRA Song of the Year 2025 - Noise11.com

The shortlist for the APRA Song of the Year has been revealed with the shortlist down to 20 songs.

APRA Song of the Year 2025 Shortlist

Title: A Precious Thing

Artist: Grace Cummings

Writer: Grace Cummings

Title: Backbone (The Desert Child)

Artist: Kasey Chambers

Writer: Kasey Chambers

Publisher: BMG

Title: Beautiful Eyes

Artist: Amy Shark

Writer: Amy Shark

Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing

Title: Death To Art

Artist: TISM

Writers: TISM

Title: Disconnect

Artist: Fanning Dempsey National Park

Writers: Paul Dempsey / Bernard Fanning*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title: Dramamine

Artist: Middle Kids

Writers: Hannah Cameron / Timothy Fitzmaurice

Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing

Title: Everything’s Beautiful

Artist: Hiatus Kaiyote

Writers: Paul Bender / Simon Mavin / Perrin Moss / Naomi Saalfield

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Title: Fool On The Hill

Artist: Hussy Hicks feat. Minnie Marks

Writers: Leesa Gentz / Julia Parker

Title: Heading For The Door

Artist: Royel Otis

Writers: Otis Pavlovic / Royel Maddell / Daniel Carey*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title: Houdini

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa* / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^

Title: Making It Through

Artist: Angie McMahon

Writer: Angie McMahon

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Not Divine

Artist: Queenie

Writer: Eloise Thetford

Title: One Of Your Girls

Artist: Troye Sivan

Writers: Troye Sivan / Oscar Gorres* / Brett McLaughlin^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Sony Music Publishing^

Title: Saving Up

Artist: Dom Dolla

Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title: The Second Act

Artist: Missy Higgins

Writer: Missy Higgins

Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing

Title: Through The Trees

Artist: King Stingray

Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu*

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Title: U Should Not Be Doing That

Artist: Amyl And The Sniffers

Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Title: We Up

Artist: Barkaa

Writers: Chloe Quayle / Jacob Turier

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Wild God

Artist: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Writers: Nick Cave / Warren Ellis*

Publishers: BMG / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title: Won’t Stop

Artist: 3% feat. Jessica Mauboy

Writers: Danzal Baker / Andrew Burford / Madeline Crabtree* / Corey Webster / Dallas Woods^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

The final five nominees for Peer-Voted Song of the Year and all genre categories for the 2025 APRA Music Awards will be revealed on Wednesday 2 April, with winners announced at the awards ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall on Wednesday 30 April.

