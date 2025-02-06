The 20 Songs In For APRA Song of the Year 2025 - Noise11.com

The shortlist for the APRA Song of the Year has been revealed with the shortlist down to 20 songs.
APRA Song of the Year 2025 Shortlist
Title: A Precious Thing
Artist: Grace Cummings
Writer: Grace Cummings
Title: Backbone (The Desert Child)
Artist: Kasey Chambers
Writer: Kasey Chambers
Publisher: BMG
Title: Beautiful Eyes
Artist: Amy Shark
Writer: Amy Shark
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Death To Art
Artist: TISM
Writers: TISM
Title: Disconnect
Artist: Fanning Dempsey National Park
Writers: Paul Dempsey / Bernard Fanning*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Dramamine
Artist: Middle Kids
Writers: Hannah Cameron / Timothy Fitzmaurice
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Everything’s Beautiful
Artist: Hiatus Kaiyote
Writers: Paul Bender / Simon Mavin / Perrin Moss / Naomi Saalfield
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Title: Fool On The Hill
Artist: Hussy Hicks feat. Minnie Marks
Writers: Leesa Gentz / Julia Parker
Title: Heading For The Door
Artist: Royel Otis
Writers: Otis Pavlovic / Royel Maddell / Daniel Carey*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Houdini
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa* / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^
Title: Making It Through
Artist: Angie McMahon
Writer: Angie McMahon
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Not Divine
Artist: Queenie
Writer: Eloise Thetford
Title: One Of Your Girls
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Oscar Gorres* / Brett McLaughlin^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Sony Music Publishing^
Title: Saving Up
Artist: Dom Dolla
Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: The Second Act
Artist: Missy Higgins
Writer: Missy Higgins
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Through The Trees
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu*
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: U Should Not Be Doing That
Artist: Amyl And The Sniffers
Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson
Title: We Up
Artist: Barkaa
Writers: Chloe Quayle / Jacob Turier
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Wild God
Artist: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Writers: Nick Cave / Warren Ellis*
Publishers: BMG / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Won’t Stop
Artist: 3% feat. Jessica Mauboy
Writers: Danzal Baker / Andrew Burford / Madeline Crabtree* / Corey Webster / Dallas Woods^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
The final five nominees for Peer-Voted Song of the Year and all genre categories for the 2025 APRA Music Awards will be revealed on Wednesday 2 April, with winners announced at the awards ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall on Wednesday 30 April.
